West Australian sheep producers will have the opportunity to hear from one of Australia’s most comprehensive commercial sheep benchmarking programs as part of a roadshow next month. The Australian Merino Production Trial is holding a series of producer events to highlight the latest trial results, practical insights, and opportunities. AMPT convenor Craig Wilson will also introduce the Western Australian Lamb Trial, which will be the first of its kind to benchmark the genetic performance of WA Merino flocks under local production systems. Mr Wilson said WA had a proud history of Merino production and innovation, making it the ideal location to expand the program. “Western Australian producers have consistently demonstrated a commitment to improving productivity through genetics,” he said. “The WA Roadshow is an opportunity to share the latest findings from the AMPT, discuss what they mean for commercial enterprises, and introduce producers to the next stage of independent genetic benchmarking through the Western Australian Lamb Trial.” Through the inclusion of linked benchmark teams, WA producers will be able to compare their flock performance directly with more than 70 commercial Merino teams participating in the Australian Merino Production Trial across eastern Australia. It aims to provide producers with independent performance data that supports more confident breeding decisions and drives long-term productivity gains across the State’s sheep industry. The AMPT WA Roadshow will visit Kojonup, Esperance and Northam, bringing the latest trial results, practical insights and opportunities directly to producers. Producers attending the roadshow will gain practical insights into the latest AMPT results, hear how independent benchmarking is helping producers across Australia improve flock performance, and learn how they can become involved in trial opportunities. The events include Kojonup on Tuesday, August 4, Esperance on Friday, August 7, and at Meat & Livestock Australia’s MeatUp Forum in Northam on Wednesday, August 12. Full event details and registration information are available on the Australian Merino Production Trial website.