A new Australian beef export record was set in July with an unprecedented 129,998 tonnes sent abroad. Lamb exports have also seen significant growth, recording the second-highest monthly total and a 21 per cent increase in the past 12 months, with 33,590 tonnes exported. The record July beef exports surpassed Australia’s previous monthly record of 123,464 tonnes set in March 2015. The surge highlights the dynamic nature of global meat markets and Australia’s significant role within them, according to Meat and Livestock Australia. MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson said a slowdown in US production had created space in most markets, while substantial South American production limited exports into others. “The US was the largest beef market for Australia, with exports increasing by 61 per cent from July last year to reach 38,540 tonnes, accounting for 30 per cent of the Australian export total,” he said. “Exports to Japan and Korea also rose significantly, by 48 per cent and 20 per cent year-on-year to 26,297 tonnes and 20,331 tonnes respectively.” Mr Jackson said the US slowdown had created demand for imported beef in the US, and Japan and Korea, where Australia and the US compete for imported market share. Exports to China eased three per cent compared to July 2023, but increased by 23 per cent from June this year, reaching 16,249 tonnes. “Unlike the US, Japan and South Korea, the main imported beef supplier to China is Brazil, with healthy slaughter numbers and consistently high exports throughout 2024,” Mr Jackson said. Lamb exports rose by 21 per cent from July 2023 to 33,590 tonnes. This marked the second-highest monthly total on record after the highs seen in May this year. The US was the largest lamb market for the month, with exports totalling 7943 tonnes, 31 per cent higher than last year. Mr Jackson said the largest volume increases were in the broader Middle East and North Africa region, with total exports doubling from July 2023 to 9142 tonnes. Mutton exports increased by 44 per cent from July last year to 18,519 tonnes. China remained the largest mutton market, however exports fell by 30 per cent from last year to 3769 tonnes. Instead, the increase had gone to a wide range of markets including a 71 per cent lift in exports to Malaysia (to 2140 tonnes), a 43 per cent increase to Saudi Arabia (1134 tonnes) and a 161 per cent increase to the UAE (1038 tonnes). “This diversification in Australia’s mutton export mix means this market is now more varied than in the past,” Mr Jackson said. “The top five markets for mutton in July accounted for 49 per cent of exports, compared to 71 per cent in 2023.”