Australia’s sheep flock is set to fall this year, with WA producers still adjusting their business modelling to the phase out of the live sheep export trade set to completed in 2028. The flock is expected to fall by 2.7 per cent to 67.1 million head of sheep by June 30 this year as a result of lower than average rainfall rates in the Eastern States and an adjusting western sheep sector. Lamb and mutton slaughter is expected to fall by 11 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, but average lamb carcase weights are expected to lift to an average of 24.6kg. Despite predictions of another strong production year — and another record year — lamb production across Australia is forecast to fall by 10 per cent this year to 537,686 tonnes carcase weight. Meat and Livestock senior market information analyst Emiliano Diaz said hard seasonal conditions across three consecutive years weighed heavily on sheep producers and their flocks. “Producers have been managing through sustained seasonal pressure, and the high levels of turnoff over recent years have reduced flock size and constrained the potential for a rebuild if the season outlook improves,” he said. Demand for Australian sheepmeat — due to a reputation for high quality supply — continues to persist in global markets despite the approaching deadline for the phase out of the live sheep exports and WA’s gradual shift away from the trade. A smaller flock size and exportable head is expected to limit the exportable volumes of sheep, while lot feeding and containment feeding are becoming visible and permanent features of Australia’s sheep industry as it looks to get creative ahead of the trade ban. “Global sheepmeat supply remains tight and Australian product continues to be well regarded across key export markets,” Mr Diaz said. “However, higher livestock prices, freight costs and currency movements are expected to influence competitiveness and trade flows through the year.” Trade flows and competitiveness are likely to be affected by rising domestic sheep prices, trade disruptions in the Middle East, and pressures of the cost of freight and inputs.