The House family’s annual on-farm Barloo Merino and Poll Merino ram sale attracted a large number of buyers last week where a top price of $4400 was achieved for two Poll Merino rams and a top price of $4200 was achieved for a Merino ram. A total of 76 Merino and 157 Poll Merino rams went under the hammer, with Merino rams averaging $1852 and Poll Merino’s $1754. The first $4400 top price Poll Merino ram to go under the hammer sold to D and WD Kelly, of Northwich Poll Merino Stud in Cadoux. The ram weighed 127kg, with wool figures of 20 micron, 2.6 SD, 13.1 CV and a comfort factor of 99.7 per cent. The ram also had a wool growth rate of 1280 grams per month and a body growth daily weight gain figure of 316 grams/day. Buying on behalf of Scott and James Kelly was Independent sheep classer Kevin Broad. Mr Broad said the ram was visually well balanced and was impressive at 127kg. “The Kellys were looking for a good big poll ram with good quality wool,” Mr Broad said. “The ram has beautiful shape and nice, pure soft wool.” He said the top-price ram would now be used at the Kelly’s Northwich stud over 500 of their stud ewes. The second equal top price $4400 Poll Merino ram sold to the Stewart family, of Teddington Farms in Gnowangerup. The ram weighed 128kg with wool figures of 20.2 micron, 3.4 SD, 16.7 CV and scoring 99.4 per cent in comfort factor. The ram also recorded a wool growth rate of 1140 grams per month and body growth weight gain rate of 342 grams per day. Damien Stewart along with his father Greg have been buying rams from Barloo for nearly 50 years. He said they were looking for the same characteristics they normally focus on, being big-framed sheep with free-growing wool. Being located “just down the road” from the House family, Mr Stewart said they would continue to support the Barloo stud, using the rams to produce multi-purpose Merinos that were suitable for running in their area. A total of five rams were sold to Teddington Farms for an average price of $3540. The $4200 top-priced Merino ram sold to Peter Bailey, of Peter Bailey Partners in Narembeen. Weighing 128.5kg, the ram recorded wool figures of 22.7 micron, 3.4 SD, 15.1 CV and scoring 98.4 per cent in comfort factor. The ram’s wool growth rate was recorded at 1120 grams per month, with a daily weight gain figure of 293 grams per day. Mr Bailey said he had been buying Barloo rams for well over 30 years as they performed particularly well in the eastern districts. “I was looking for rams with a 22.5 micron plus with plenty of style in their wool,” Mr Bailey said. “I like to feel the density of the sheep on the day and am after good strong frames.” Mr Bailey said he would continue to stick with horned Merino rams as they provided management benefits on farm and his shearers told him they were easier to handle. “They also taste a lot better,” Mr Bailey said. He said he would like to see more promotion of the eating quality of Merino and first-cross Merino lamb to benefit the industry and educate the public, instead of being sold the credentials of more “exotic” sheep breeds. Buying a total of nine rams for an average price of $2267, Mr Bailey said the rams would all be shorn next week before going onto lupins and then in with his ewes in mid October. This year’s largest volume buyer was Grant Egerton-Warburton, of Frankland River, who bought a total of 18 rams for an average price of $2278. He said he was after rams with bright wool that could handle the climatic conditions in Frankland River, which meant Merino sheep with wool suited for higher rainfall. “We are looking at building our sheep numbers back up after not buying any rams last year,” Mr Egerton-Warburton said. Having been clients of Willemenup Poll Merino stud for the past 25 years (before the stud was taken on by the House family in 2020), Mr Egerton-Warburton said he was continuing to use this bloodline and was focused on selecting rams that had fine wool genetics and nice big frames. The rams purchased will go on to be used over the Egerton-Warburton’s 6000 head Merino ewe flock as part of their mixed-farming operation, which is run at a 70:30 cropping to livestock ratio. Assisting throughout the day with selection and bidding on the rams were two of Mr Egerton-Warburton’s three sons, Charlie and Oscar along with his workman, Sam Corry. The second volume buyer of the sale was Geoff Cosgrove, of Cosgrove Farming in Mingenew, who bought a total of 14 rams for an average price of $2614. He said he was looking for rams that would maintain wool quality. “I’m looking for heavy-cutting wool, good frames and to produce nice, grass-finished lambs,” Mr Cosgrove said. He said he had been buying Barloo rams for 38 years and while they run an 80 per cent cropping program they were still committed to running sheep as part of their mixed-farming enterprise. “We currently run 3000 ewes between Arrino and Eneabba,” Mr Cosgrove said. “We will stick with sheep, I believe the market is turning.” Barloo stud co-principal Richard House said he was very happy with the way the sale went and it was great to see both old and new clients attending. “We are fully committed to the industry ourselves,” Mr House said. “We have a strong breeding program in place to improve our sheep going forward.” Mr House said the day had been encouraging and he still had much faith in the industry going forward. Elders WA Stud Stock Manager Nathan King was auctioneer of the sale, assisted by Elders livestock auctioneer/classer James Culleton. Mr King congratulated the House family on the large number of rams offered for sale. He said while the industry was “still sorting itself out” the Barloo sale certainly gave clients plenty of quality rams to select from. “The House family have provided a really good selection opportunity with more poll rams available this year,” Mr King said. “While poll rams seem to be the direction the industry is going in there are still good quality horns being put up as well. “The buyers that are here are willing to spend the money on the genetics they want.” Barloo Merino and Poll Merino Ram Sale Merino Top: $4200 Sold 76 Offered: 84 Average:$1852 Poll Merino Top: $4400 (x2) Sold: 157 Offered: 207 Average: $1754