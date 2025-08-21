A highly awarded Gnowangerup-bred Poll Merino ram offered by the House family of Barloo stud sold to a top of $26,000 at the Rabobank WA Sheep Show & Sale. The sale, conducted by Elders on August 15 at the Katanning Leisure Centre, offered 15 rams with eight sold for an average price of $10,187, up $3642/head on last year when 11 rams sold to a top of $13,500 and an average price of $6545. Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA president Grantly Mullan said the stud sale had a positive outcome with genuine interest from a good spread of buyers. The sale topper, Barloo tag 240030, was an embryo transfer-bred son of Willemenup Spartacus 30 and out of dam Conquest 837 and measured 21.3 micron, 3.1 SD, 5.3 GFW, and a comfort factor of 99.2. The ram was secured by a syndicate of three buyers through Elders WA stud stock manager Nathan King with two buyers taking semen shares, including the Blight family’s Seymour Park stud in Highbury and the Dawes family’s Rutherglen stud in Yealering. The Campbell family of Coromandel stud in Gairdner will retain full possession of the ram. Coromandel stud principal Michael Campbell said the ram had a good combination of soft and white productive wool with good carcase traits. “I particularly liked the pedigree make-up of the ram, with the dam side back to Wallaloo Park 422 and the ram was back to Willemenup bloodlines,” he said. The ram will represent new genetics for the Coromandel stud. The sale price represents a top-price record for the House family for their Willemenup family after securing the additional stud flock from the previous owners, the Garnett family, who sold the Gnowangerup stud in 2019. Barloo stud co-principal Richard House said he would retain a full brother of 240030 to stand in both the Willemenup and Barloo families. Barloo was established in 1966, based on Collinsville and Mianelup lines with other genetics introduced in the mid-1980s which went towards the formation of the renowned Dominator family in the mid-1990s. The Barloo sale ram was highly awarded at the expo, winning the grand champion March-shorn medium wool ribbon and the champion 2-tooth title and was part of the grand champion pair of two rams. Rutherglen stud co-principal Georgia Dawe, who secured a semen share of 240030, said the ram had a big frame and was well-structured. “He is a heavy wool cutter and has a big-boned make-up,” she said. The House family offered and sold three rams in total for an average price of $15,500/head. From the Barloo catalogue, a Masterbuilt 89 sired son out of a Caesar 2555 dam sold for the $13,500 second top price to Southern Cross-based Old Aprelia stud principal James Panizza through Elders stud stock sales specialist Jeff Brown. Mr Brown said the Panizza family’s interest as repeat buyers was in the ram’s good Barloo-bred frame and its square-shaped body. The third Barloo offering was an Imperial-sired son that sold for $7000 to account Lassogowrie Farms in Cranbrook. The $10,000 third top-priced ram of the sale was offered from the Norrish family’s Kojonup-based Angenup stud. The 19.3 micron Merino ram was sired by Angenup 100 and The Glen stud principal Keith Simmons, of West Brookton, couldn’t go past the heavy-cutting quality of the well-bred sire. “I’ve been on Angenup bloodlines for about 30 years and buy sires to breed my own flock rams,” he said. Another long-time repeat buyer was back at the sale to secure lot one for $8000, an East Mundalla Poll Merino ram offered by the Gooding family, of Tarin Rock. Woodanilling buyers Peter and Aaron Horn who trade as Krool Holdings liked the heavy-cutting qualities of the East Mundalla ram and will put it to work in their 2000 head commercial flock. Newly registered Corrgin-based Wogerlin stud, owned by Steven and Sandy Bolt, offered two rams and sold one for $6000 to buyer John Hewett, who has been buying the Bolt family’s rams for about 25 years, but this was the first ram he secured from Wogerlin. The Wogerlin sired ram, tag M60461, measured 17.7 micron, 2.4 SD, 13.4 CV, and a comfort factor of 99.9. Mr Hewett said he would use the ram in a nucleus to breed his own flock rams for his family’s 3000 head commercial breeding ewes. In private negotiations during the expo, a Coromandel Poll Merino ram sold for $10,000 to a syndicate of two buyers including the Wise family’s Wililoo stud in Katanning and the Blight family’s Seymour Park stud in Highbury. Wililoo stud principal Rick Wise said the 20.2 micron ram had great balance with a sirey head and a nice strong muzzle. “He has good-handling rich wool and will represent outcross genetics for our stud,” he said. Mr Campbell said the ram, that had a full set of Australian Sheep Breeding Values, would be collected for his stud’s AI program including participation in the 2025-drop Yardstick Sire Evaluation trials. The ram, tag 240139, was sired by Navanvale 220267, and was featured in Countryman’s Science of Merino in the August 7th edition of the newspaper. The Blight family also secured another 15.9 micron Coromandel Poll Merino ram, sired by Navanvale 1515, for $5000 that was offered in the sale.