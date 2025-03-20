He’s a legend of the industry best-known for producing high-quality beef and now Tammin farmer Ivan Rogers has been awarded a life membership to the WA Lot Feeders Association. Mr Rogers, the managing director of R.A. Rogers & Co and founder of Kylagh Feedlot, was recognised for his nearly three decades of lot feeding at the Better Beef 2025 conference in Bunbury on March 20. The past chair of WALFA has held several industry roles over the years, including previously serving as a board member of Australian Lot Feeders Association and the chair of the WA Beef Council. Mr Rogers has been involved in agribusiness since 1989 and now runs a diversified cattle trading and breeding enterprise that includes the well-known Kylagh Feedlot founded in the 1990s. Kylagh is run by Mr Rogers and his wife Jill, while their son Nick is now feedlot production manager. Together, they operate a custom feeding operation offering customers high-quality programs, including a grainfed yearling program supplying Angus beef to the premium Coles Finest brand. The business has also become renowned for “backgrounding” and finishing cattle to the highest standard, acclimatising animals before they enter a feedlot or intensive finishing system. Mr Roger’s accolade came three years after Kylagh Feedlot was crowned Meat Standards Australia’s “most outstanding feedlot” in 2022.