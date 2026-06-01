Beyond the Saleyards: Looking beyond the immediate market

Seasonal conditions across much of Western Australia continue to be watched closely, with many regions moving towards the completion of seeding programs. Improving seasonal optimism is nevertheless beginning to influence sentiment throughout parts of the sheep and lamb sector, particularly as producers start looking beyond the immediate market and towards new season supply expectations later this year. This week’s WA sheep and lamb saleyard markets were mixed overall, with indicators easing modestly week-on-week despite significant numbers moving through both Katanning and Muchea. Importantly, however, processor and feedlot demand for supply continues to remain relatively strong, particularly when viewed against the broader backdrop of ongoing supply uncertainty moving forward. One particularly notable development this week, however, has again been the growing divergence emerging between WA and eastern states pricing trends. The national lamb indicator finished the week around 1182¢/kg, up about 8¢ week-on-week, while WA eased about 39¢ to 1071¢/kg. Mutton reflected a similar trend nationally, easing only marginally to around 808¢/kg, while WA declined 19¢ to about 685¢/kg. When viewed State-by-State, the divergence becomes even more apparent. South Australian mutton improved 31¢ for the week, Victoria lifted 46¢ and New South Wales gained 4¢, while WA softened. Lamb indicators showed similar trends, with NSW lifting strongly and South Australia also improving while WA eased. In many respects, the widening relativity between WA and Eastern States pricing may again begin attracting greater eastern procurement influence back towards Western Australia over the coming weeks should those spreads continue to widen. At the same time, however, the broader underlying concern surrounding available sheep and lamb supply moving forward still appears very much intact — both within WA and nationally. While current turn-off patterns for the balance of this lamb drop are gradually becoming clearer, industry attention is now increasingly shifting towards the new season lambs expected to emerge from August and September onwards. Importantly, conversations surrounding forward supply agreements and minimum price guarantee structures continue to gain momentum. What initially began largely through feedlot channels is now progressively extending into processor engagement as well, with discussions across both WA and eastern states appearing increasingly receptive. In many respects, the industry is slowly beginning to evolve beyond simply reacting to spot-market conditions towards a greater focus on forward planning, continuity of supply and risk management across the broader supply chain. Importantly, these discussions are not necessarily about committing entire future production. Rather, they are about encouraging producers and agents to potentially consider portions of production as part of an overall risk management and marketing strategy — not unlike the way many grain producers already approach forward selling today. Encouragingly, interest in these structures does appear to be building, however, broader industry engagement will ultimately be critical in helping these products continue to evolve and mature further moving forward. Any producers, agents, processors or feedlotters wishing to better understand how these forward minimum-price-guarantee structures may operate are welcome to contact me directly for a confidential one-on-one discussion.