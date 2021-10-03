Beyond the Saleyards — New-season lamb supplies on rise
Sheep and lamb markets continued to ease last week as processors across the country lowered bids as new-season lamb supplies increase.
In WA, WA Meat Marketing Co-operative remains the top public bid for mutton at 620¢ with most other buyers bidding around 600¢.
For lambs, most buyers are bidding 800¢ for old-season and a 20¢ premium for new-season.
On the east coast, Thomas Foods lowered their old season lamb prices in South Australia and NSW by 20¢. Old season are now bid at 820 to 840¢.
New-season premiums on the east coast are much larger with sucker lambs bid at 880¢ to 900¢.
The wool market finished the week stronger with the EMI closing 16¢ higher at 1368¢. EU demand continued to be strong, and currency moved in the right direction too.
Goat markets were stable last week with over the hook prices holding around 1000¢.
In WA, Beaufort River Meats remain very close to this at 980¢ and on the east coast, Thomas Foods is bidding 1020¢.
Direct to end-user cattle markets remain strong with feedlot and processor bids increasing while saleyards prices continue to surge.
Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (c/kg or $/head):
- East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 730¢. Jap Ox: steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Cows 700¢. Bulls 520¢.
- Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 600¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.
- Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.
- NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465c, XB 445¢.
- China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.
Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.
