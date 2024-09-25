Beyond the Saleyards: WA lamb market remains flat

The WA lamb markets remain flat with store markets around $2.80 to $3/kg for new season store lambs. Old season lambs remain about $6.80/kg and new season lambs are $7.20/kg. Mutton prices have eased considerably with prices now back well below $4. With new season lambs starting to arrive, I would expect to see the mutton price continue to slide lower. On the east coast, forward lamb contracts for October and November are $7 to $8.30/kg hot score carcase weight, crossbred store lambs are bid $3.60, putting them basically in line with our WA prices (after freight). The season in South Australia and western Victoria remain very poor. Unsurprisingly, goat prices have followed mutton at lower values across the country. On the cattle side of things, live export markets for cattle remain about $2.80/kg for steers for early October delivery in Queensland. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.