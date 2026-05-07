Western Australia’s lamb market is showing clear signs of strain, with rising interstate demand colliding with a structurally tighter local supply system. More than 120,000 lambs moved from WA to the Eastern States in the first quarter of 2026 , a significant lift on last year. But rather than signalling surplus, the numbers highlight a deeper issue: WA is exporting volume without rebuilding its production base. Processing data reinforces the shift. Quarterly throughput in recent years has struggled to return to historical norms, particularly through the early and mid-year periods. At the same time, national lamb prices remain in the upper deciles of the past decade, confirming the market is still operating at elevated levels. Victoria continues to lead price discovery nationally, with South Australia closely aligned. WA, by contrast, remains a price taker. That dynamic is now feeding directly into local processing conditions. While some WA processors are maintaining near-capacity operations, others are finding it increasingly difficult to secure consistent weekly numbers. Supply is not lacking on paper, but it is no longer deep enough to service all operators evenly. With sheep numbers still historically low, the system lacks the capacity to sustain higher turn-off rates. As WA moves into the mid-year supply window, competition for stock is likely to intensify. In this environment, forward supply discussions are becoming increasingly critical. Price can be managed , but without supply, there’s nothing to price.