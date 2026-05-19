The national sheep and lamb market is beginning to send two very different signals, and Western Australia is increasingly moving to its own rhythm. While Victoria, South Australia and, to a lesser extent, New South Wales all recorded lower combined sheep and lamb yardings through the opening quarter of 2026, WA was the only major sheep-producing State to post an increase year-on-year. Ordinarily, larger yardings would place downward pressure on prices. Instead, the opposite is unfolding. The WA Trade Lamb Indicator is sitting around 1102¢/kg — up 36¢ month-on-month and more than 400¢ above the same time last year, while Eastern States indicators have softened materially over recent weeks. The gap between east and west is narrowing rapidly. At the same time, WA processing data is beginning to highlight the tightening structural picture underneath the market. WA sheep kills from April to May last year averaged around 35,000 head per week. That figure has fallen dramatically to around 14,000 head per week. Lamb processing, however, has remained comparatively resilient, easing only marginally from around 56,000 head per week last year to about 53,000 head currently. That resilience in lamb throughput is notable given the significant number of lambs that have already travelled east, combined with poorer lambing conditions in parts of WA, and growing discussion around spring forward supply commitments. Seasonal conditions may now become the next major influence. Forecast rainfall across Victoria, New South Wales and parts of South Australia over the coming week is being watched extremely closely. If widespread rain materialises, eastern producers may begin retaining stock, reducing selling pressure and tightening supply rapidly. Rain creates time, and time generally reduces forced selling. That becomes highly relevant for WA, which is moving deeper into a drying seasonal profile while continuing to operate against a smaller breeding base and ongoing processor competition for available stock. The key point is this: despite larger WA yardings today, the market is still strengthening. With new-season lambs still some way off, the next few months may become increasingly important from both a procurement and pricing perspective. Scheduled annual maintenance shutdowns across parts of the WA processing sector may also become an important influence on procurement activity, processing capacity, and overall supply dynamics through winter and into early spring. Dean Hubbard is the head of markets at Agora Livestock