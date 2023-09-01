Beyond the Saleyards: WA sheep and lamb prices remain flat

WA sheep and lamb prices remained relatively flat for the past week while the east coast market appears to show some support. New season XB lambs are $1.50 - $1.70 liveweight depending on weight and delivery terms. Mutton remains in low demand as the buyers shift to sucker lambs. On the east coast, markets are about a $0.40 premium to WA. Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) ● XB trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $3.50/kg, east coast $5.00 (unchanged) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.60 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3.30/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.60 (down $0.10) ● Mutton: WA $2.40 (unchanged), east coast $2.80/kg (unchanged) If you’re disappointed in lamb prices, spare a thought for goat producers, with markets falling again last week. Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) ● Liveweight: east coast $0.60/kg (down $0.30) ● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $2.80 (down $0.20) Cattle markets remain flat and lack any real demand to help push the market higher. Northern live export markets have been busy and prices have been supported due to this. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels. ● Live export steers $2.60 ● Live export heifers $2.20 ● Feedlot mixed breed steers ~$3.00 ● Feedlot mixed heifers steers ~$2.50 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app – available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.