The WA market sheep continues to firm with minimal wait times for kill slots for mutton and rising prices for store and trade lambs. Mutton remains steady at $5/kg hot score carcase weight, but the market is liquid and moving freely and store lamb demand has lifted significantly. Merinos are now trading at or above $3.20/kg liveweight and crossbreds from $3.40, though most lots are selling above those levels, particularly heavier lambs. If you’re looking for a quote, Agora can assist with livestock expert Dean Hubbard, who has taken on the role as Agora head of markets. Processor grids have also improved with bids now at $7.80 for crossbreds and $7.60 for Merinos. Buyers are actively sourcing stock and with processor space readily available, it’s a strong time to list any uncommitted lambs. Agents and producers can use the Agora Marketplace with no listing fee and only pay if a successful buyer is found. On the east coast, forward contracts have now closed, but the spot market has surged. Trade lambs are being bid as high as $9.50 by some processors, store lambs are making $4.40 direct while saleyards are running stronger — closer to $4.80 and $5. There’s growing sentiment among buyers that the lamb shortage is arriving sooner than expected with processor capacity already starting to free-up. Goat markets remain steady, though some eastern depots have lifted bids by 20¢ to around $1.20/kg. Live export cattle markets are stable — heifers ex-Queensland are bid at $3/kg liveweight. For updates or inquiries, contact Rob Kelly at 0483 929 988. Store lamb contracts available Minimum price contracts with upside for June–August delivery for store lambs. Trade lamb forward contracts for July remain available. WA feeder lamb bids on Agora: Crossbred store lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.50. Merino lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.30. Shedder lambs: minimum 40kg, $3.30. For more details on these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.