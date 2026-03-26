Biara cattle loaded with traits to thrive in poor conditions

The Hasleby family of Biara Genetics in Northampton are producing fertile, high growth cattle that can lay down fat and thrive in adverse conditions. Biara Genetics stud co-principal Glenn, who runs the seedstock enterprise with his wife Zoe Hasleby, said their aim was to further their business parameters backed by Estimated Breeding Values. “Using EBVs is the only way to know what is profitable and what isn’t at time of sale.” Mr Hasleby said. He said the objective was to produce the most profitable cattle possible, “leaving no stone unturned” in the process. “Measured EBVs have become the most important part of the Biara enterprise along with genomic testing, sire verification and adding sires with commercial relevance,” Mr Hasleby said. “Our sale bulls would be the most tested and measured Bos Indicus bulls in WA and up there with any breed in WA.” In preparation for the upcoming Biara Genetics Santa Gertrudis On-property Bull Sale on April 8, commencing at noon, featured lots have been noted. Mr Hasleby said there were some standout bulls from the catalogue of 90 fully measured bulls including 60 homozygous polls. “Lot one, Biara 4068 (PP) sired by Gyranda Newton, is an eye-catching stud sire prospect,” he said. “He carries himself well and has always been a standout — great phenotype with EBVs to match. “Biara 4068 was a high growth bull that has the ability to lay down fat which drives his indexes to the top 15 per cent of the breed.” Mr Hasleby said with 4068’s negative days to calving of -5.2, this top bull should not be overlooked.” He said lot two, Biara 4056 (PP) — a Biara Tom Tom (PP) son was a deep, wide bull that stands on great bone and with a “strong sire outlook”. “This bull has power across all traits — top 3% or better for growth, top 5% for fat traits, and top 5% for terminal index and 10% for breeding production indexes,” Mr Hasleby said. “This is the first son by Biara Tom Tom 1118 (PP) to be offered with 15 other sons to follow. “This sire is fast becoming our most consistent high growth bull.” Mr Hasleby said lot 5, Biara 4031 (PP) by Rosevale Quotation (PP), was a moderate-sized bull with extra depth of body that had the eye appeal of a stud sire and backed by 92% morphology. “This bull is the type we are trying to breed in that good doing animal that lays fat easy and will breed females that hold condition in tough times,” he said. “Fat is a trait most people overlook in favour of bulls that breed steers, but we all know our females are the backbone of the herd.” In September, Mr Hasleby secured a half share in Gyranda Viagra V266 (PP), a highly visually appealing sire that has exceptional fertility with good growth and indexes at the top end of the breed. “He is a complete allrounder, rare to find with sons to be offered in late 2028,” Mr Hasleby said. “Sire Rosevale Valid (PP) was another half share purchase made in September that will strengthen our sire battery. “He is a high growth, high EMA bull that has profitability written all over him.” Pre-sale inspections of all sale bulls are available. To find out more, contact Glenn Hasleby on 0438 341 812, or John Hasleby on 0438 341 027.