A Vasse-bred Angus bull, Blackrock U177, sold for the stud’s record top-price of $42,000 at the MacLeay family’s Annual Angus Bull Sale, attracting a successful bid from Donnybrook-based Cherylton Angus stud. The sale, conducted on February 13 at the Boyanup Saleyards by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 73 bulls, with 63 sold for an average price of $9349, up $29/head on last year when 64 bulls sold for an average price of $9320. The benchmark top price surpassed the previous record of $26,000 set in 2023 for the 55-year-old Blackrock stud, established in 1970 by the late Don MacLeay, who handed the stud to son Ken in 1992. Blackrock stud principles Ken and Liz MacLeay gave their stud manager Clemens Kiessig, employed in 2020, full credit in selecting AI sire Landfall New Ground N90 that sired U177. “Clemens’ knowledge and experience in livestock management and pasture production are an excellent fit for our business,” Mr MacLeay said. Mr Kiessig said L New Ground N90 was an excellent choice with his quiet docility, great structure and feet, and huge scrotal circumference — “an all-rounder” type from the renowned Landfall stud in Tasmania. Offered as lot 20, Elders auctioneer Nathan King announced U177 would be offered after lot 2, and the bidding war began. Mr King said there was a lot to like about the bull with his length, softness, and Estimated Breeding Values in the top 3-4 per cent in 200, 400 and 600-day growth. Nutrien Livestock agent Chris Waddingham, who was bidding on behalf of Cherylton Stud, did not back down against strong bids from an Eastern States stud partnered with a semen company, even as the price climb caused a few breathtaking moments. Mr Waddingham secured the “non-negotiable quality” of the physically appealing bull that suited the breeding philosophy of Cherylton. “He’s (U177) an outstanding physical bull with an exceptional genetic data set — and represents the full package,” he said. “Cherylton was a first-time buyer at Blackrock. This stud sire now named Blackrock Breaking Ground represents outcross genetics and will be put selectively over special females.” Cherylton stud manager Paul Torrisi, who took up the role last year, said Cherylton was the sole buyer of U177 with the intentions of future progeny being exclusive to the stud. The L New Ground son (U117) recorded EBVs of +67, +121, and +158 for 200, 400, and 600-day growth weights (top 3 and 4 per cent) and was in the top one per cent for scrotal (+5.3), Angus Breeding Low Cost index ($471), and leg angle (+0.72). Mr Waddington said the special measured bull was also positive for rib and rump fat, as well as intermuscular fat. “It’s important the Angus breed lays down fat for WA’s domestic beef market,” Mr Waddingham said. Two bulls sold to separate repeat buyers for the $18,000 equal-second top price. These included lot 3, a Dunoon Quick Draw McGraw Q1163-sired bull, B U158, that sold to Mike Collard of Badgingarra-based Warringah Angus stud. Mr Collard said he was impressed with the bull’s capacity and thickness. Mr Kiessig said this year’s first-drop Q1163 son, B U158, described as a “proven sire”, would be a “feet and fertility improver”. The other $18,000 bull, B U180 (AI) sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, sold as lot 13 to Geraldton commercial producer Darren Cobley, who also secured a L New Ground son, B U27, for $15,000. Mr Cobley, who runs 270 Angus breeders, said both bulls would go over heifers the first year, and then cows in year two. He finishes all his steer progeny in the farm’s value-added grain feedlot for 120-days to 12 months of age to average near 500kg to allow for the best marketing options. Another P15 son sold to repeat buyer Graham Nixon of New Norcia for $16,000, and David Topham, of Cookalabi stud in Coomerdale, also secured a P15 son for $12,000. Volume repeat buyers each secured four bulls including Esperance-based Chilwell, and Pinjarra-based McLarty Brothers accounts. Nutrien Livestock Esperance agent Darren Chatley said Chilwell produced 280kg dressed weight yearling calves for Woolworths’ grass-fed program. Bruce McLarty said he was selecting for low birthweight bulls with a focus on 400-day weight with his family’s 600 female breeding herd. Mr MacLeay said it was a noteworthy sale, with expectations on how U177 would perform at Cherylton. Mr Waddingham said he congratulated Ken MacLeay and his team on breeding some outstanding Angus bulls that presented well. Mr King said he hoped the highlights of the sale were a sign of a lifting market. BLACROCK ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 73 Sold: 63 Average: $9349 Top price: $42,000