Cattle producers aiming to secure quality bulls from superior genetics should mark their attendance to the Blackrock Angus Bull Sale on February 12 at the Boyanup saleyards. Blackrock stud principal Ken MacLeay said bull buyers would have a full catalogue of 90 bulls with moderate birthweight, good growth and carcase combined with above average docility and structure. The Vasse-based stud’s entire female breeding herd ranks in the top 26 per cent of the breed for docility. Mr MacLeay said as a group Blackrock’s female breeding herd, including the older cows, were ranked above average for 29 out of 34 measured genetic traits. “We are very proud of this, it represents decades of commitment to clear breeding objectives,” he said. The reasons to buy Blackrock bulls this year also include their performance data backed by records taken and submitted to Angus Australia. Mr MacLeay said this work insured the most accurate information was published on each bull. “All bulls were weighed as calves, and again at 200, 400, and 600-days, and scanned for muscle and fat, docility scored, semen tested and structurally assessed,” he said. “In addition, all bulls have been parent verified and genomically assessed.” All Blackrock bulls will be offered as fully vaccinated with 7in1, Vibrio, Pesti and are tested PI free. Mr MacLeay said Blackrock’s entire female breeding herd has an Inbreeding co-efficient that was on average lower than animals born in other seedstock operations for each of the last 20 years. “Low inbreeding co-efficient is better for overall health and vitality,” he said. “A higher COI increases the risks of genetic diseases and reduces fitness. Of particular importance, Blackrock’s sale team on average recorded in the top 30 per cent of the breed for foot claw and foot angle. “This is a result of many years of careful selection,” Mr MacLeay said. Sires represented in the Blackrock 2026 sale S Right Time 7861has been described as one of the most powerful bulls to enter the ABS system in many years, admired by his “phenomenal power, depth, width and top line strength”. Mr MacLeay said he selected this sire for its moderate birthweight of 39kg and good growth and “excellent” feet and leg structure. Stoney Point Spectacular S026 was described as exceptional with shape, frame, and a slick coat under a hide that outperforms the competition with unmatched genetic merit from mid birth, and elite growth with relevant EMA, plus good feet and high IMF, and good docility. Pine View Vezina J166 was selected at Blackrock for its “outstanding” growth, docility and carcase weight. Mr MacLeay said PV Vezina would feature strongly in the sale with four of his sons in the top 10 bulls offered. “After being used extensively, his progeny is in the safe bet category, making an outstanding contribution to our herd to date,” he said. Sitz Dignity 599J was selected for its “outstanding” claw foot and foot angle, both in the top 1 per cent of the breed. This sire also has an EMA in the top 10 per cent with a lower mature weight, a valuable trait to put downward pressure on cow size. Other sires include Coonamble Samson S54 and Millah Murrah Rocket Man, both contributing excellent growth and carcase attributes. Blackrock sale will be interfaced with AuctionPlus, videos of sale bulls will be posted on its website. Full catalogue details are available at blackrockangus.com.au. BLACKROCK ANGUS BULL SALE Date: February 12 at Boynaup Offering: 90 bulls Contact: 0407 693 995