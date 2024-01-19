The Patterson family of Bullock Hills Simmental stud will host their second annual production sale on Wednesday, March 27, commencing at 11am at the Boyanup saleyards. Last year’s inaugural stand-alone sale at Boyanup was labelled a success, with the sale complex allowing all lots to be inspected prior to the start of the auction. This year’s sale will be conducted by Nutrien and Elders livestock agents and interfaced with AuctionsPlus to enable prospective buyers to bid online. The Pattersons are planning to offer about 30 Simmental bulls, with most being homozygous polled and black coated. The traditional Simmental sale team on offer will be less in number, although studmaster Brad Patterson said they were possibly the most consistent ever offered by the stud. Most of the bulls in the line-up are between 13 to 14 months old, with the smaller portion aged between 20 to 21 months. Also on offer will be a selection of stud cow and calf units, including some former donor cows, and several pens of commercial heifers. All females will be sold as open. “There is an ongoing emphasis within the stud to focus on consistency of type and ease of performance whilst ensuring sufficient genetic diversity within the herd for the client,” Mr Patterson said. “Breeder feedback and requirements are also paramount in the selection process involved when we source future semen sires. “This season, a harsh finish was experienced by most of the South West — this pressure had confirmed that climate eliminates any passengers from the herd, ensuring the Bullock Hills team is tried and tested for a vast array conditions.” Black Simmental sires represented in this year’s Bullock Hills’ sale team include TJ Gold, Schooley Standout, KBHR High Road, WS Proclamation and MRL Missile. The Red Simmental sires included CDI Rimrock, IR Imperial and Kerrah Efficient. As with recent years, the Katanning-based Bullock Hills stud will host an open day for inspection of all sale bulls on the morning of Friday, March 8 — the first day of Wagin Woolorama — or by arrangement. All bulls have been performance recorded, vaccinated, certified BVDV negative and semen tested. To find out more, contact Mr Patterson on 0427 228 043. BULLOCK HILLS SIMMENTAL STUD Inspection: Friday, March 8, on-farm Sale: Wednesday, March 27 at Boyanup On offer: 30 bulls and females Information: 0427 228 043