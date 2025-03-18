Bullock Hills Black Simmental bull tops at $11,000

A Katanning-bred Black Simmental bull sold to the top price of $11,000 at the Patterson family’s Bullock Hills 3rd Annual Sale at Boyanup. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on March 12, offered 28 Simmental bulls, with 21 sold for an average price of $6476, up $543/head on last year when 15 bulls sold for an average price of $5933. The sale also offered six commercial Black Simmental yearling heifers that all sold to a top of $1650 and average price of $1475. The $11,000 top-priced bull, Bullock Hills Versatile V57, a yearling Black Simmental bull sired by OMF Epic E27 and out of BHS Flirtin P100, sold to Kane Wetherell of Bandeeka Blacks stud in Boyanup. Mr Wetherell said V57 was his second bull purchase from Bullock Hills in recent years and the yearling had “good feet and legs and neck extension” and represented outcross genetics on the dam side. “We will run him with some of our 45 stud cows as a backup to our AI program,” he said. The 656kg sale topper recorded in the top 30 per cent for Estimated Progeny Differences figures, including calving ease (13.1), birthweight (0), milk (205.9), rib eye area (1.0), and fat (-0.1). The $9500 second top-priced bull, Bullock Hills Viscount V50 sired by TJ Gold 274G (P) (B), was secured by Henry Norman, of Busselton. Mr Norman, who also bought BHS Ulla Dulla, sired by BHS Revolution, for $8000, said his volume buy of two bulls would go to work over Angus cows. A partnership between Bridgetown-based Bonnydale Simmental stud co-principal Rob Introvigne and NSW-based Wormbete Simmental stud co-principal John Hopkins resulted in the purchase of Bullock Hills Viking V21 for $8000. Mr Introvigne said the bull was his family’s first purchase of the live Black Simmental bull in Australia. The February 2024-drop 630kg yearling bull was sired by CLRS Guardian 317G (P) (B), and out of BHS English Mist N37. Mr Introvigne said the bull represented outcross genetics and he admired its Estimated Progeny Differences figures and overall balance. The bull’s EPDs were in the top 10 per cent for birthweight (-2.5), milk (28.9), carcase weight (53), and rib eye area ((1.5) and both indexes including All-purpose (165), and Terminal Index (94). Chapman Hill-based Hopkins Pastoral Holdings secured two bulls: BHS Unique U133, sired by CLRS Guardian 317G (P) (B), for $8000 and BHS Vaughan V79, sired by Woonallee Physio (P) (B) for $7000. Another $8000 bull, BHS Villiers V2, sired by CLRS Guardian 317G, sold through AuctionsPlus. Collie-based producer Adam Becker secured three $1650 commercial heifers after successful on yearling bull BHS Vernan V27 for $4000. “I am aiming to increase my pure Black Simmental content with the heifers,” he said. “The bull represented outcross genetics, and I liked his EPD figures.” Nutrien Livestock Ben Cooper, who secured two bulls on behalf of first-time buying account JW & DR Burton of Denmark, said the sale offered what buyers were chasing. Mr Patterson said he was pleased with the sale result, considering the present market — “the bulls found good homes with appreciating repeat buyers,” he said. BULLOCK HILLS SIMMENTAL SALE BULLS Offered: 28 Sold: 21 Top price: $11,000 Average: $6476 COMMERCIAL HEIFERS Offered: 6 Sold: 6 Top price: $1650 Average: $1475