Cattle lot feeders are buying up big this year in what industry analysts say is a sign of “continued confidence” in the sector. About 50 per cent of the nation’s yearling steers and heifers have been purchased by lot feeders this year, according to new data released by Meat and Livestock Australia. MLA red meat market analyst Emily Tan said it built on a trend that started about two years ago, and lot feeder purchases surged sharply last year. In January 2024 and February 2024 alone, lot feeder purchases rose 72 per cent — from 32,614 head to 60,050 head. “This significant increase has continued in 2025, with total throughput remaining elevated compared to the previous three-year monthly average of 30,940 head,” she said. Australian feedlot numbers climbed to record levels in March, at 1.49 million head, including a bumper 51,235 in WA. By August, national feedlot capacity had reached 1.7 million head — up 3 per cent for the quarter — while cattle on feed climbed 5 per cent to 1.58 million head, placing utilisation at 93 per cent. The increased demand for young cattle in particular has led to restockers and lot feeders going head-to-head at saleyards across the country, reflecting what Ms Tan said was producers’ optimism and intention to rebuild their cattle herds. “The sustained demand from feedlots suggests pens are filling across key regions, particularly in Queensland and New South Wales,” she said. “With feedlots’ limited space and decent cattle numbers available in northern NSW and Queensland, processors and feeders are booked until Christmas. “Additionally, with buyers being more selective, the market has seen price adjustments.” Ms Tan said market movements would largely depend on rainfall in coming months.