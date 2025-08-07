The Wilkinson family, of Challara Poll Merinos at Badgingarra, encourages all Merino producers to be resilient during a time of challenging market conditions. Challara stud principal Peter Wilkinson said producers may need to give special attention to well-measured sheep with a reasonable structure and sound genetic background. “At Challara, our breeding objective aims to drive producer’s profitability by breeding an animal that has high early growth with good fertility and provides a science-backed, soft-handling type of fleece — fly resistant, with white wools sought in our coastal environment,” he said. “Mating the ewe weaners has also given extra lambs and selection pressure in a tighter feed year and much improved sheep prices.” Mr Wilkinson said Challara had invested in a top performance Baderloo PP sire 220265 with a semen share purchase of the $25,000 ram at the 2023 Classic Sale in Murray Bridge, South Australia. Challara was a semen share syndicate buyer along with Argentina-based Lucernbrae and Callington Merino studs. The sire ranked highly on staple length and eye muscle depth and had good low micron wool, high muscle and fat. Baderloo 220265 was sired by Leahcim 202503 and measured 18.7 micron, SD 3.5, CV 19.4, YWT 8.1, YCFW 18.2, YSL 20.4, YEMD 2.0, YFAT 0.7, YFD -0.6, and with an MP+ index of 153 and DP+ of 170. Challara sale ram 240190, sired by Baderloo 220265, will be a feature at this year’s Challara ram sale. The ram’s sire, Baderloo 220265, has been DNA-tested with a double poll gene and has parental data from at least three generations. Also, on offer this year, apart from Challara genetics, will be sons of high impact sire Ridgway Advance 201178 — purchased for $14,000 at the Classic Ram Sale in 2021. Mr Wilkinson said his structure, wool type and pedigree background were key features. He believed that a plain bodied, easy-care, dual-purpose type of Merino was a good way of making the most of current market conditions. “As part of our data performance recording, all Challara sale rams are being DNA genomics tested,” he said. “The more details of pedigree background, the higher the pedigree accuracy will be. “This in turn gives more confidence to the commercial producer when they purchase their yearly supply of replacement rams.” Mr Wilkinson said he wanted to point out that the ewe side of the genetics were an important part of producing suitable progeny. “Many in the industry believe that the ewe contributes more than 55 per cent to the progeny,” he said. “Apart from following up the parentage of the lamb to the best of our abilities, a ewe PWWT and a stud ewe weaner micron test will be done for the first time this year. Mr Wilkinson said all of those factors gave Challara more confidence in breeding these types of Merinos into the future. CHALLARA POLL RAM SALE Sale: Thursday, September 18 On offer: 80 Poll Merinos Information: 0427 427 691