Australians paid less for red meat at the checkout in the final quarter of 2022, with new figures showing food inflation is easing across several key categories.

Lamb prices fell by 2.5 per cent in the December quarter while beef was down 0.3 per cent, according to the latest consumer price index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, released on January 25.

Vegetable prices saw the biggest drop, down 10.2 per cent from the September quarter, while fruit prices eased by 2.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, cheese prices continued to soar in the December quarter, rising 6.4 per cent, while the price of fish, pork, poultry and eggs also increased.

Despite easing during the December quarter, vegetable prices recorded the largest annual price gains, up 12.6 per cent according to Episode 3 analyst Matt Dalgleish.

“Milk pricing took out second place for price rises, with an increase of 10.9 per cent, while coffee/tea and beef battled it out for third costliest price gains in 2022, up by 10 per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively,” Mr Dalgleish said.

“Pork was impacted least by inflationary pressures, with prices up by just 4 per cent over 2022.”

Overall, the CPI rose 8.4 per cent year-on-year; however, Rabobank senior food retail analyst Michael Harvey said there was a “deceleration in increase in inflation”.

“(This) is a sign we are nearing the peak and this should also provide a welcome breather for households,” Mr Harvey said.

“There was also a sequential increase in food inflation, rising to 9.2 per cent in the December 2022 quarter versus previous year.”

While the rate of increase slowed, Mr Harvey said the figures still represented the highest quarterly rate of food inflation since September 2006.

“The highest rate of inflation was recorded in cooking oils and is continuing to track at record levels,” he said.

“For fresh produce, more favourable growing conditions and less production disruption will be key to future pricing.”

Mr Harvey said food inflation appeared to be nearing a peak but deflation was unlikely across certain staple categories, including packaged food and dairy, given food manufacturers were passing through higher costs.

“Pressure on Aussie households is still growing given the rate of inflation and expectation of further interest rate rises to come,” he said.

“Pressure on the ability and willingness for consumer spending is still very evident.”