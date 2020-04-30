The peak national feedlotters body has postponed its premier three-day event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Lot Feeders’ Association confirmed today that BeefEx 2020, which was set to be held at the Brisbane Showgrounds from September 21 to September 23, had been postponed until October next year.

ALFA president Bryce Camm attributed the decision to gathering restrictions enforced to combat the coronavirus crisis.

“ALFA and its events committee put an immense effort into organising the pinnacle grain fed beef event, BeefEx,” he said.

“Our decision to postpone was a hard one but necessary in the current circumstances.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our members, sponsors and stakeholders for their support, patience and understanding at this time.”

BeefEx is usually held every second year and attracts more than 500 delegates to celebration and showcase Australia’s feedlot sector.