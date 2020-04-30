A Toodyay cattle seed-stock producer has shifted its fifth annual yearling bull sale on-farm to safeguard against the COVID-19 pandemic.

After using the Muchea Livestock Centre as a prior venue, the Yost family, of Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn studs, will host their first on-property sale next Friday.

They will offer 29 bulls through Elders and AuctionsPlus.

Liberty co-principal Robin Yost said the COVID-19 pandemic had certainly made its impact.

“Australian primary producers and all sectors of agriculture should come out the other side better appreciated and respected for all the hard work done to provide some of the world’s safest, cleanest and greenest food produce,” she said.

“One of the good things is that supermarket chains are supplying more local produce than ever and consumers are buying.”

Mrs Yost said WA beef producers were in a good position to come out the other side in a strong position.

“Hopefully, most producers can hang on to their breeding nucleus through this really tough season we’ve all been facing,” she said.

“After a terrible spring last season leading to no feed and regions with no water, it’s been a challenging year so far.”

Mrs Yost said hay and grain prices were at record highs and in short supply, which made it a tough to hold on to the livestock numbers.

“Beef prices are very strong this season and have continued to say strong with demand from across Australia for WA cattle to help rebuild breeding herds and also to fill backgrounding requirements,” she said.

“Also, the softer Australian dollar has helped with the export market.”

The Yost family have been continually investing in their genetics, which was defined in this year’s Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate competition with their leading weight-gain steer.

The Liberty Charolais team of two steers and one heifer had one steer packing on 2.51kg/day to lead the field.

Mrs Yost said cattle that perform well have fast weight gain, fit grid specifications and can be turned off earlier for quicker returns.