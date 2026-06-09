An ageing dairy rotary forced the Haggertys to consider whether to stay in farming, or give it all up. Instead, husband-wife duo Dorothy and Mark decided to throw everything they had into building one of Australia’s largest robotic dairy’s in WA’s South West, spending between $250,000 and $350,000 on each robot. The couple run a 1200-head herd of Holsteins on about 730ha near Capel, with a robotic dairy complete with 18 milking pens and three scratching brushes. The pair farm alongside their son John, and run a 13,000ha mixed enterprise property in Cleary, in the north-eastern part of the Wheatbelt, with a flock of 2000 Merinos. They opened their gates and doors to a curious industry last week, with a couple of hundred people taking the rare chance to peek inside Noalimba’s new day-to-day dairy operations. Mr Haggerty said the decision to stay in farming boiled down to his wife’s love of cows and dairy farming. “Our 50-stand rotary, we’ve milked a lot of cows in it, in the peak we’re working 1200 cows and we spend 14 and 15 hours a day just milking cows,” he said. “Dorothy loves cows . . . we’ve got a good herd so we thought, let’s take it to the next game and we went to robotics.” After two years in the building process, including six months of planning alone, the pair finally opened the dairy’s doors to their herd earlier this year, giving the cows the chance to walk-through the facility to familiarise themselves with the robots and new feed systems. “We had extra gates in there as leadings . . . the cows really adapted well, and within a couple of days,” Mr Haggerty said. “The take-home thing is; cows love robots.” The robots have allowed the Haggertys to more than double their milking capacity to 900 head a day with the new facilities. They expect their milk production will increase by 20 per cent — a figure they are yet to see but remain positive on achieving. “The technology in all this is incredible, we’ve only just scratched the surface,” Mr Haggerty said. The robotic dairy is just the latest expansion of the Haggertys’ operations after deciding to expand into grain and cropping on a property 13,000ha near Beacon, with their son John heading it up. “(John) was doing cropping casually with my brother up north so we decided, because grain is a big part of our business, that we’d buy a grain farm and John would run it,” Mr Haggerty said. “It’s a 1000km round trip to bring grain in, but we were getting our grain out from the Eastern Wheatbelt anyway from Merredin, so the transport hasn’t actually increased, just that we do it ourselves.” A smooth transition for the cows has meant more free time for the Haggertys and their workers, who have been retained but fulfil different duties. Mr Haggerty said the lack of physical demand on their workers has freed a lot of people up and resulted in calves getting fed earlier. “Milking cows in a rotary is physically hard work, you’ve cups out in front here. There are aids out there now to take the load off your back but it is still physically demanding,” he said. “It’s twice a day, seven days a week, every single day of the year, and no-one can do that every single day. “These robotics have freed a lot of people up that were standing in one spot, putting cups on for five, six hours nonstop.”