Breeders across Australia are spending thousands of dollars trying to preserve the nation’s heritage sheep breeds before they disappear forever. Heritage sheep breeder Peter Gelmi, of Burekup, breeds Lincolns, one of only 10 breeds of heritage sheep that exist in Australia, and said he kept a small flock of 10 ewes and three rams. “The most common thing people say at shows is ‘I didn’t even know these breeds were still around anymore’,” he said. This week is Heritage Breeds Week, a chance to celebrate heritage sheep breeds and take stock of how they are faring, conservation-wise. There are 10 heritage breeds recognised in Australia: Lincoln, Cheviot, Shropshire, Dorset Down, Dorset Horn, English Leicester, Romney, Southdown, Ryeland and Hampshire Down. Heritage Sheep Australia president Colin Chapman, of Victoria, said nine of the 10 breeds were listed on the Rare Breeds Trust of Australia watchlist. “For the first time since at least 2007, we now have four breeds classified as critically endangered, with fewer than 300 breeding ewes recorded. It’s very concerning,” he said. The Dorset Down has 147 breeding ewes across six studs, followed by the Ryeland with 222 across 10 studs, Dorset Horn with 252 across 10 studs, Cheviot with 278 across six studs, and the Lincoln with 304 breeding ewes across 11 studs. “The Lincoln have improved and moved from critically endangered to endangered, which we’re very happy about,” Mr Chapman said. “The Lincolns are the success story for this year and it’s a tribute to the hard work of breeders when a breed moves up a category.” Mr Chapman, who is also a Dorset Down breeder, said newer, commercial crossbreeds became more heavily marketed and widely adopted throughout the 20th century, which left the heritage breeds behind. “A lot of these heritage breeds were here in the early 1900s, but progressive breeders developed crossbred animals that became well promoted and commercially recognised,” he said. Western Australia has developed a growing heritage sheep community, with breeders such as Mr Gelmi leading displays of rare breeds at events such as the Perth Royal Show, Wagin Woolorama and the Brunswick Show. Mr Gelmi, who is also the sheep co-ordinator for the Rare Breeds Trust, is a former agricultural college teacher. He said his interest in heritage breeds was piqued when he was teaching agriculture in Scotland in 1990, and now he saw farmers return to heritage breeds later in life out of nostalgia and a desire to preserve farm history. “It was the tradition of the breeds that really struck me,” he said. “You find people who grew up with Shropshires or Romneys 50 years ago, and now they’ve retired on to a small property, they want to breed them again.” Mr Gelmi said the biggest challenge for WA heritage breeders was sourcing outcross genetics. “There are only two registered Lincoln studs in WA, and we both originally sourced our ewes from different Victorian studs, so we swap rams to avoid inbreeding,” he said. Southdowns are the only recognised heritage sheep breed without a registered stud in Western Australia. Mr Gelmi said transporting breeding animals from the Eastern States was expensive because of biosecurity testing, quarantine requirements, freight, and compliance costs. “A ram that might cost $300 or $400 can end up costing $1000 by the time it gets to WA,” he said. Mr Gelmi said breeders were turning to artificial insemination programs to introduce new bloodlines. “At the moment we’re working towards building a genetic bank so breeders can access heritage bloodlines more easily in future,” he said. “We used semen collected from a ram 30 years ago to bring new genetics into our flock.” Mr Chapman said despite commercial breeds dominating the Australian industry, heritage sheep still had valuable traits worth preserving. “A lot of these breeds helped form the basis of modern commercial sheep breeds in Australia, including breeds like the Poll Dorset, which have now overtaken them in popularity,” he said. Mr Chapman said the Romney and Dorset Horn contributed heavily to modern sheep breeds such as the Poll Dorset and Perendale. “These breeds have stood the test of time and excelled in robust health, strong mothering instincts. They’ve proved they are resilient in a changing climate,” he said. Mr Chapman said heritage breeds also offered distinct meat qualities and could appeal to boutique producers and consumers seeking variety. “There are different tastes and textures between the breeds,” he said. “There’s certainly a role for boutique providers, farm shops and those sorts of businesses to give people more choice.” Mr Chapman has had Dorsets in his family since 1945 and said he had become “passionate about preserving something important”. “Dorsets are hardy, adaptable sheep with a lot of character, and once these bloodlines disappear, you can’t get them back,” he said. “These breeds are part of Australia’s agricultural history, and they still have a place in its future.”