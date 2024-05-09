The Dry Season Task Force has announced several projects to help WA producers, including a new social-media-style platform aimed at helping farmers locate livestock fodder. Through the Livestock Feed website, people trading or selling fodder can drop a pin on a map and indicate to others where they can source feed. The website is a joint initiative between the Dry Season Taskforce, South West NRM and Western Beef. South West NRM chief executive Manda Page called the Livestock Feed a “one-stop-online-shop” for navigating the current dry season. “We all understand the immense value of being able to connect with others in a shared and challenging experience,” Dr Page said. “Simple geography plus time pressures can make connection very difficult, however we do know through our regular communication with farmers that they are innovators when it comes to technology. “We therefore believe an online and interactive platform like The Livestock Feed will be eagerly adopted by producers and provide a valuable new tool throughout the dry season.” The website also gives primary producers the chance to chat with other farmers online, and provides access to dry season resources. The Dry Season Taskforce has also worked with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Bureau of Meteorology to create a new weather video aimed at helping farmers navigate the dry conditions. The Weather Matters video, available via the Drought Response WA website and to be updated regularly, includes analysis by weather experts, a DPIRD climate research scientist and the Bureau’s WA manager for hazard preparedness and response. DPIRD Farming Systems Innovation director David Ferris said the video aims to inform farmers’ management decisions. “Recent rainfall has been very patchy across the agricultural region and many landholders are still waiting for a decent break to the season,” Dr Ferris said. “The Weather Matters video will provide a timely analysis of the 10-day weather forecast and various models to assist landholders to manage the impact of the conditions on their business.”