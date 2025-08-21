The Mullan family of Eastville Park Merino and Poll Merino stud in Wickepin took out the prestigious supreme title at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale. Eastville Park stud co-principal Grantly Mullan, who holds the position of Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA president, said the expo, held on August 14 and 15 in Katanning, was a “great result” for the State’s Merino industry. “Overall, the quality on display was excellent, every stud breeder has done a terrific job of improving their genetics and their presentation of stud Merino and Poll Merinos — the sale outcome was positive with good highlights and genuine interest,” he said. “It’s the first step forward for the industry after a challenging 12 months — we are optimistic with sheep meat prices rising and most graziers receiving good rains.” Representing the major sponsor of the expo, Rabobank deputy State manager Phil Edkins said his team understood the recent challenges and those still to come. “Rabobank remains supportive of the industry,” he said. Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders’ Association president Andrew Rintoul welcomed a large crowd to the expo that had 500 sheep particpating. He introduced the seven judges with hopes of a highly competitive show. These seven men had the responsibility of naming the champions and included Darren Chapman, the principal of Beaufort Vale stud in Boyup Brook, who judged the superfine and fine wool Merinos. Belbourie stud principal Paul Hendy of Victoria judged the fine-medium wools and was assisted by Tom Bolt of Corrigin, Manunda stud co-principal Luke Button of Tammin judged the strong wools, and Wilgunya stud principal Benn Wilson of Queensland judged the medium wools, The Elders Expo Four and Pro ram and Pro ewe competitions were judged by Kurt Spurgeon of Kondinin and Merna stud co-principal Kaiden Johnston, of Quairading. The competition included an exciting re-match of the Eastville Park Merino ram against a Rangeview ewe, both were in contention for top awards at the previous Williams Gateway Expo show in April and the National Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo. Eastville Park’s 20.6 micron August-shorn Merino ram named Denni was sired by Quailerup West Champ 48 and goes back to Westray 913 that was selected for its depth of body and rich white and nourished wool. It first came to notoriety at Wagin Woolorama in March when it was awarded the supreme sash, but at Williams, the Rangeview fine wool Poll Merino ewe took supreme honours, holding back the Eastville Park ram’s claim for a back-to-back title. Both the ram and ewe then travelled to Bendigo where the Rangeview ewe climbed to the top for a Grand Champion Ewe of the Show title, while Eastville Park’s ram took out the Reserve Grand Champion Medium wool ram against stiff competition. Back on home soil at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale, both the ram and ewe earned their respected Grand Champion titles before they were judged for supreme honours, with the ram getting an unanimous decision from the judges to re-take the crown. It was a close decision according to Mr Chapman who said the ewe stood up very well with her brilliant white wool that she carried with plenty of density and coverage. The Rangeview ewe, sired by homebred ram 179, was the first highly awarded ewe that the King family had ever bred — taking the supreme title at Williams and the best ewe of the show at Bendigo. The successful expo results for the Mullan family, taking home the purple sash, meant their first Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale supreme exhibit title, a very meaningful outcome and a rewarding mark of achievement and excellence. “We were extremely excited to take the crown at Wagin Woolorama and our ram kept punching out its long-stapled quality wool for a win at Katanning,” Mr Mullan said. “Obviously, horned rams are becoming fewer, but they offer genetic diversity, and we will retain our ram for the stud with all of his qualities.” Rangeview stud co-principal Jeremy King said he was proud of the success of his family’s ewe that was sashed Grand Champion August-shorn Poll Merino ewe at Katanning. “It is always difficult to put up a ewe over a ram — I respect the judges’ decision,” he said. “We were thrilled to win back-to-back Rabobank Trophy titles for our group of five — the most even group.” The supreme line-up included seven Grand Champions including the Eastville Park Merino ram and the Rangeview Poll Merino ewe. The other five Grand Champions included an August-shorn Eastville Park Poll Merino ram, an August-shorn Wililoo Merino ewe, a March shorn Barloo Poll Merino ram, a March-shorn Kamballie Merino ewe, and a March-shorn Rockdale Valley Poll Merino ewe. Mr Wilson said the Eastville Park Merino ram had “spectacular wool” and carried it “beautifully”. “He had a great underline and would cut a lot of wool,” he said. In the expo’s 2-Tooth competition, Mr Wilson said the Barloo ram, that stood in the supreme line-up, had a very “sound” top-line with “crimpy white wool”. The highly awarded 21.3 micron Barloo ram, tag 240030, was sired by Spartacus 30 and out of Conquest 837, a daughter of Wallaloo Park 427. The House family showed their young ram at Bendigo that resulted in the Grand Champion ribbon. In other awards, Bruce Rock-based Belka Valley stud won the Pro Ram title while Tammin-based Kamballie stud took home the Pro Ewe sash. In the Elders Expo Four competition, Dudinin-based Kolindale stud were awarded the best group of four rams shorn before April 20 and the Gnowangerup-based Mianelup stud won the best group of four rams shorn after April 20. The Williams-based Tilba Tilba stud won the most points of the expo. The next WA Merino and Poll Merino show will be held at the Perth Royal Show on September 27-28. 2025 RABOBANK WA SHEEP EXPO GRAND CHAMPIONS Supreme exhibit: Eastville Park. Grand Champion August-shorn Merino ram: Eastville Park, Reserve: Kolindale. Grand Champion August-shorn Poll Merino ram: Eastville Park, Reserve: Westerdale. Grand Champion August-shorn Merino ewe: Wililoo, Reserve: Auburn Valley. Grand Champon August-shorn Poll Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Westerdale. Grand Champion March-shorn Merino ram: Wililoo, Reserve: Wililoo. Grand Champion March-shorn Poll Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Navanvale. Grand Champion March-shorn Merino ewe: Kamballie. Grand Champion March-shorn Poll Merino ewe: Rockdale Valley, Reserve: Kamballie. Grand Champion Pair of Rams: Barloo, Reserve: Auburn Valley. Grand Champion Pair of ram and ewe: Westerdale, Reserve: Wililoo. Junior Champion Ram: Barloo. Pro Ram: Belka Valley. Pro Ewe: Kamballie. Rabobank Group of Five: Rangeview. Most Points: Tilba Tilba. CHAMPIONS Regulation August-shorn Rams Champion Superfine Merino ram: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine wool Merino ram: Auburn Valley. Champion Fine-Medium wool Merino ram: Wililoo, Reserve: Auburn Valley. Champion Medium wool Merino ram: Eastville Park, Reserve: Kolindale. Champion Strong wool Merino ram: Kolindale. Champion Superfine Poll Merino ram: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine wool Poll Merino ram: Rangeview, Reserve: Lewisdale. Champion Fine-Medium Poll Merino ram: Navanvale, Reserve: Barloo. Champion Medium wool Poll Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Kolindale. Champion Strong wool Poll Merino ram: East Mundalla, Reserve: Kamballie. Regulation March-shorn Rams Champion Superfine Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine wool Merino ram: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine-Medium Merino ram: Angenup, Reserve: Angenup. Champion Medium wool Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Kolindale. Champiion Strong wool Merino ram: East Mundalla, Reserve: Kamballie. Champion Superfine Poll Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine wool Poll Merino ram: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Wililoo. Champion Fine-Medium Poll Merino ram: Navanvale, Reserve: Barloo. Champion Medium wool Poll Merino ram: Barloo, Reserve: Kolindale. Champion Strong wool Poll Merino ram: East Mundalla, Reserve: Kamballie. Regulation August-shorn Ewes Champion Superfine Merino ewe: Tilba Tilba, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine wool Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Tilba Tilba. Champion Fine-Medium Merino ewe: Wilioo, Reserve: Auburn Valley Champion Medium Merino ewe: Rockdale Valley, Reserve: Wililoo Champion Strong wool Merino ewe: Rockdale Valley Superfine Poll Merino ewe: Rangeview. Champion Fine wool Poll Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Auburn Valley. Champion Fine-Medium wool Poll Merino ewe: Rangeview, Reserve: Westerdale. Champion Medium wool Poll Merino ewe: Rockdale Valley, Reserve: Kamballie. Champion Strong wool Poll Merino ewe: Kamballie, Reserve: Belmont Park. Regulation March-shorn Ewes Champion Superfine -Fine- Medium Merino ewe any age: Coromandel, Reserve: Coromandel. Champion Medium-Strong wool Merino ewe any age: Kamballie, Reserve: Coromandel. Champion Superfine-Fine- Medium wool Poll Merino ewe any age: Belmont Park, Reserve: Kamballie. Champion Medium-Strong wool Poll Merino ewe any age: Rockdale Valley; Reserve: Kamballie.