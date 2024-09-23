Edale Ram Sale lifts fine wool into outer space

Two Moora-bred Poll Merino rams sold to the equal top-price of $750 at the Gardiner family’s annual Edale Merino stud Ram Sale, where heavy cutting fine-woolled breeding remains true to type. Edale stud partner-manager James Gardiner said the Edale story was all about the data. “Our fourth ram sale on the lawn presented 50 well-bred that were shorn in February and side-sampled in August measuring 15.2 fibre diameter at shearing and 15.5 when side sampled, showing the micron is holding fine,” he said. “The most important thing is the fleece weight, and it is made up of fine micron, and every indicator shows we have one of the best fleece weights. “Our fibre diameter is in the top 5 per cent and we have quite a few sheep in the top 10 to 20 per cent for fine wool index.” Mr Gardiner said Edale ran 850 stud ewes that dropped about 400 rams to choose from and a selection of 50 sale rams meant they were top notch. “On the commercial side, we have between 2500 and 3000 breeding ewes, which means we keep the absolute best 50 rams for this flock,” he said. “This year, we will be looking at introducing Greenvale genetics for the first time in our stud program. “We have been non-mulesed for 16 years, in the last 12 months I’ve only treated two sheep out of 9000 for flystrike — that combined with our genetics, we think makes commercial sense.” Mr Gardiner said non-mulesing was going to be the norm going forward. “I think supply and demand will push wool and sheep values up, there are now more middle-class consumers that will look for quality products, and fine wool will be a product in demand,” he said. “Also, the fact that astronauts are fitted in wool because they can wear it for 30 days in an environment that is very hostile — if it is a wool that you wear against the skin — it is a low-micron fibre. “Astronauts — what a wonderful sell.” Moora woolgrowers Daniel and Julian Gardiner, who trade as Noondine Gardiner & Co and run separate flocks, were back at the Edale sale securing a total of 17 rams to a top of $750 and average price of $515. “On our properties, we have to run sheep, but you can’t afford to keep producing this miracle fibre just because you love it,” Daniel said. “Three years ago, we were getting 3000 cents per kilogram, but last year that dropped to 1800 cents,” “Wool values need to jump considerably if we are to maintain our fine wool (17.5 micron average) production.” Northampton woolgrower George Lindon secured an Edale 15.3 micron ram for the equal top-price of $750. “I like what Edale is doing, and I am working towards pushing micron slowly up to get higher fleece weight into my flock of 50 ewes,” he said. AWN auctioneer Greg Tilbrook said it was good to see people were still investing in fine-wool genetics. “Edale are involved in a lot of trials on that finer end and their results are stacking up — it is just a shame that the wool market is finding it hard to sell fine wool due to the COVID hangover, but I am sure it will recover in time and people will be rewarded,” he said. “It’s all going down to retail sales — if we can see the Northern Hemisphere winter retail sector starting to move obviously that will flow through to greasy sales. “Fine wool is a great product, it’s great to see people sticking in there for long term.”.