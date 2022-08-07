In 1988, the question that Edale Merino stud principal Philip Gardiner wanted to answer was whether it was possible to reduce micron while maintaining or increasing fleece weight?

Now in 2022, with premiums for 18-micron wool gaining almost 50 per cent more revenue than 20-micron wool, the answer to this crucial question could not be more relevant.

“There was an understanding within the industry that micron and fleece weight were negatively correlated, however, a deeper look at the architecture of a sheep’s skin identified that there was potential for more wool to be grown per square centimetre at potentially a lower micron,” Mr Gardiner said.

Since 1989, Moora-based Edale stud has been developing its own ram genetics with a focus on identifying wool density, loose pliable skin, and the two key data points — micron testing and annual fleece weighing.

In addition, one of the fundamental innovations Edale made at that time was recognising the importance of the ewe, understanding that 50 per cent of genetic material in the progeny breeding is the ewe.

“In those early days, up to 1996, well-known classer Jim Watts assisted in this understanding and Edale was a strong advocate, and example, of soft, rolling-skin sheep,” Mr Gardiner said.

“However, we began to realise that Dr Watts’ classing stabilised the fibre diameter at around 19 to 21 microns for adult sheep.

“Density became compromised for exaggerated length, requiring material management changes which disrupted crucial animal husbandry windows in a self-replacing, high stocking rate sheep operation.”

Between 1990 and 1995, Edale’s adult wool clip averaged 21.9 microns at 5.7kg, down from 22.8 microns from the base Peppin blood stock in 1989, on which the Edale stud was founded.

This improvement accelerated through the 2000s consequent to Mr Gardiner’s selection breeding with the addition of Edale sire 99Z340S, that was ranked second in Australia under the Australian Sheep Breeding Value system in 2005.

Edale has subsequently had a number of sires listed in Merinoselect’s top 50 sires across Australia.

This genetic boost, as well as a continued effort to focus on reducing micron whilst maintaining or increasing fleece weight has resulted in the Edale adult wool clip averaging 17.7 microns at 5.9kg since 2017.

Mr Gardiner said the meaning of this relationship between fibre diameter and greasy fleece weight is that the 17.7 micron wool sheep must have a fibre density of around 30 per cent more to achieve the same fleece weight as a 20-micron wool sheep — “not an easy breeding outcome — yet it can be done”.

“Further, the all-round quality of Edale sheep verifies their productive sustainability,” he said.

“Body strike is virtually non-existent with three or so struck in a flock of 10,000 and the sheep are non-mulesed, they have virtually zero breach wrinkle and lambing percentages of ewes mated ranges from 95 to 105 per cent, dependent mainly on condition score of the ewes.”

Mr Gardiner’s son James, who is an Edale partner, believes the pathway Edale has taken could be replicated elsewhere.

“There is no reason why other flocks can’t reduce their micron as well,” James said.

“The empirical evidence of our genetics used each year for 30 years over our 3500 to 4000 breeding ewes gives us great confidence that this formula can be replicated.”