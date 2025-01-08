New South Wales’ peak farming body is calling for $53 million in support funding amid predictions Federal Labor’s live sheep export ban will cause sheep and lamb prices to plummet. But government officials have refuted claims the ban will have any major impact in the east. Concerns were raised at a hearing for the NSW Upper House’s inquiry into the phase-out of Australian live sheep exports by sea, held on December 18. The inquiry, which was established in July 2024 and has received about 400 submissions, is investigating the economic and social implications of the live sheep export ban — set to come into effect in May 2028 — on NSW communities. NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin, who gave evidence at the hearing, said NSW needed at least $53m in financial assistance, which should be targeted at drought resilience and recovery funding in sheep farming areas. “While current Federal funding for the phase-out lightly touches on supports for domestic oversupply and processing, we have serious questions as to how this will sufficiently support producers and supply chains,” Mr Martin said in a statement made the day of the hearing. “Whether you’re producing sheep in western NSW or Western Australia, you will be dramatically affected — and we welcome this first opportunity to be consulted by NSW Parliament on this illogical decision.” In its submission to the inquiry, NSW Farmers said the Independent Panel contracted by the Albanese Government to provide advice on how to implement a live sheep export ban had “failed to quantify” the impact a ban would have on States outside of WA. An inability for NSW farmers to turn-off animals to the live export market during harsh climatic conditions, a reduction in the NSW shearing workforce due to the loss of regular work in WA, and a drop in grains and fodder supply as a result of WA manufacturers closing down were among the peak body’s key concerns. NSW Farmers also predicted the value of NSW sheep and lamb sales would take a $125.5m hit in the next two years as WA producers look to reduce their flocks and move their lamb and sheep through national saleyards and abattoirs. However, representatives of the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development contested this economic modelling. DPIRD livestock systems group director Dougal Gordon said the ban’s impact in NSW was expected to be “small and short term in nature”, and argued live export did not make up a large portion of NSW’s annual turn-off. He also said it was important to remember the eastern seaboard operates as a single sheep market rather than separate markets in each State. “This is why industry has in place the Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator to reflect an indexed saleyard price across these States,” he said. “For WA sheep transported east to impact NSW’s sheep prices, the numbers need to be material compared to the Eastern States’ turn-off and slaughter numbers. “This occurs only rarely and only when WA is in drought and NSW is seeking to restock post-drought.” All witnesses who provided evidence at the hearing have been issued with supplementary questions by the committee. A report on the inquiry is expected to be handed down in late March.