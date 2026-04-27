Fieldhouse Droughtmaster bulls top at $13,000

A pair of Jurien Bay Droughtmaster bulls sold for the equal $13,000 top price at the Mutton family’s Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud bull sale, where pastoralists secured top picks to work in the State’s north. Fieldhouse stud co-principal Ken Mutton and his family offered their catalogue of 77 bulls on day three of Bos Indicus week with the sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock on April 22. Mr Mutton, who in the past has offered bulls at the Coolina Sale Complex in Narngulu before selling on-farm at Jurien Bay in 2022, said most of his family’s bulls were sold to the Pilbara. “We run breeders at both our Wickepin and Jurien Bay properties, which are infused with Queensland genetics,” he said. At this year’s sale, a total of 69 bulls sold for an average price of $5623, up $787 on last year when 55 bulls sold for an average price of $4836. The equal sale toppers, Fieldhouse BC7 36, offered as lot one, and BC7 17, offered as lot 9, both sold to eight-year return buyer Josh Pumpa, who trades as JJ Pumpa in Yalgoo. Mr Pumpa said he liked the shape, depth and docility of the bulls. “They are just the right balance to put over our Droughtmaster heifers,” he said. Mr Pumpa and his wife Jocelyn run a herd of 1500 Droughtmaster breeders on their Murchinson station that had a 45mm drop of rain from the tropical cyclone Narelle. “We bought the retired sheep station in 2016 and built the cattle herd from scratch,” Mr Pumpa said. The two sale toppers were sired by Fieldhouse 26 and Glenlands D 6108 and Mr Pumpa secured another F 26 sired bull for $6500. Nutrien Livestock Geraldton agent Chad Smith secured the $11,000 second top-priced bull, Fieldhouse BC7 3 on behalf of Carnarvon-based Middalya Station. This bull weighed the heaviest at 750kg and was sired by Glenlands d Axel. Mr Smith said his client was chasing soft fleshy types with good structure that would add a bit more frame to their 15-year build-up of pure Droughtmaster herd. “The Smith family, who run Middalya just north of Carnarvon received a good drop of 170mm of rain from ex-tropical cyclone Narelle after two previous years of dry conditions, which gave them motive to select top bulls at the sale,” he said. Middalya secured a total of five bulls for an average price of $7500. Serpentine-based Bernburra Droughtmaster stud principal Russell Clarke secured a Glenlands J Voltage son for $9000. “He had a true-to-type head and good figures and represented new genetics,” Mr Clarke said. Fieldhouse BC7 50, sired by Sevenell Chad was secured for $9000 to Nutrien Livestock Geraldton agent Richard Keach on behalf of Carnarvon-based Bullara Station that also paid $7000 for a Glenlands D Ritual son. Carnarvon-based Winderie station co-owner Teresa Tubby, who trades as Bundawarra Agricultural Company secured five bulls to a top of $7000. “I was chasing skin colour, good length, and muscle,” she said. Volume buyers Chris and Sally Towne of Gogo station in Fitzroy Crossing secured a total of 14 bulls to a top of $6500 and average price of $4536. Mr Towne said he selected on temperament, tidy sheaths, and good frame size to put over a breeding herd of Droughtmaster cross Red Brahmans.