Donnybrook-based Paradise Beef Feedlot has advanced to the finals of the 2021 Australian Feedlot of the Year Competition.

The Australian Lot Feeders’ Association today announced the nine finalists from a pool of 35 entrants, with Paradise Beef Feedlot the only WA feedlot to make the cut.

It has been named a finalist in the under 3000 head category, along with Queensland-based Weeroona Feedlot.

Winners will be announced at the ALFA SmartBeef 2021 Conference Industry Awards Dinner at Dalby, in Queensland’s Darling Downs region, on October 20.

The competition recognises best practice, top performing feedlots and is open to all National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme-accredited feedlots.

Winners are judged on criteria including quality assurance culture, product integrity, environmental responsibility, animal welfare responsibility and business planning.

An independent judging panel will also consider innovation, employer of choice, chain of responsibility, and community amenity and social accountability.

ALFA president Bryce Camm said it was pleasing to see so many feedlots enter the competition this year.

“It demonstrates the lot feeding sector’s strong commitment to operating within robust quality management systems, continual improvement and innovation,” he said.

“The Australian cattle feedlot industry prides itself on the integrity of its long-standing quality assurance scheme, NFAS, and this competition shows the commitment our sector has to the high standards we sign up to.

“The finalists in the competition this year should be commended for their efforts in striving to push the status quo and be the best they can be.”

An ALFA spokesman said all entrants received valuable benchmarking feedback, while winners benefitted from the considerable marketing benefits associated with the coveted award.

Other finalists are Queensland-based Camm Agricultural Group and NSW-based Gundamain Feedlot (3001-8000 head category); NSW-based Gunnee Feedlot Pty Ltd and Queensland-based Pinegrove Feedlot (8000-15,000 head category); and Queensland-based Goonoo Feedlot, Victoria-based Charlton Feedlot and NSW-based Jindalee Feedlot (above 15,001 head category).

A series of short videos with more information about each finalist can be viewed at online.