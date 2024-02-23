The Kupsch family, of Tara Limousin stud and Black Tara Angus studs in Allanooka, are proud to present a quality line-up of 18 Angus and eight Limousin bulls for the 2024 Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday, March 7. These bulls represent the stud’s targeted commitment to beef carcase thickness within both breeds — ensuring they are phenotypically correct and appealing, while maintaining commercially relevant Estimated Breeding Values for the WA beef production industry. In the black corner, Angus sires representative include Montana Elevation, Coonamble Investment P20, SAV Raindance, Millah Murrah Kloony N310, HF Alkatraz, EF Complement and homebred Black Tara sons from Baldridge Beast Mode. Tara studmaster Brad Kupsch said the new sires represented had a strong consistency of type, giving those chasing outcross blood lines the ability to take home an even and constant line with confidence. “From the battalion of sires on offer, lot 35, Black Tara Thunderstruck T44, is a standout bull from all angles,” he said. “This young bull offers a data package consisting of top 6 per cent or better for 200, 400 and 600-day weight and milk, and he is above breed average for all fat scores. “Coupled with a brilliant docile temperament and having a long and deep-set fleshy carcase — he catches your eye — we believe he is the sort of bull that most Angus herds could use successfully.” Mr Kupsch said the Elevations had been a strong bloodline at Tara, with deep, broody females due to calve soon that may be equally as exciting as their brothers. “He follows on from the lead Angus Tara bull —Tara George T134 — a heavily Millah Murrah influenced genetic package (Kloony cross Brenda) that is true to type in the pursuit of thickness,” he said. “Another good birth to growth package that backs it up with positive fats.” And for the red corner, Mr Kupsch said this was represented by a small group of hand-picked Limousin bulls, including one LimFlex from a homebred sire going back to Jackaroo 2355 and Tara K29, and Raven Nemesis. “Following on from last year’s demand for LimFLex, we are offering Tara Topdeck T79 — a really thickset bull, with heaps of meat coming off the spine, good depth of flank and super chilled out temperament,” he said. “He keeps true to the Limousin carcass characteristic complemented with a quiet nature and low birthweight combo — we reckon he is just a Limo in and Angus jacket.” Other Limousin bulls include Tara Token T42, a heterozygous polled black. Tara Thunder T106 will be offered as an apricot — a worthy stud site and a Jackaroo 2355 grandson, with impressive EBVs. The balance of the Limo team offers buyers the modern Australian Limousin, with a good balance of growth, softness and muscle, with a few homozygous poll options. All Tara bulls are freeze branded, sire or parent verified by DNA, Immune Ready, including IBR vaccinated, inspected for breeding soundness, morphology tested and ready for work. The Kupsch family offers Statewide delivery for bulls purchased at the Gingin Bull Sale.