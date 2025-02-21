The 37th Annual Gingin Bull Sale, set for Thursday March 6, promises to be packed with quality, with 86 bulls from four breeds in the line-up from some of the State’s best northern studs. The Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association 2025 multibreed sale follows strong sales in the previous three years, with average prices of $8575 (2024), $10,910 (2023), and $9697 (2022). The sale continues to grow in numbers, and this year the catalogue includes 62 Angus bulls from three studs, 12 Limousin bulls from two studs, 10 Murray Grey bulls from one stud, and two Black Simmental bulls. Leading the sale, the Kupsch family of Black Tara stud in Allanooka will offer 18 Angus bulls. Their line-up includes sons of Schiffelbein Showman 338, Myres Fair N Square, Stirling Bond, Millah Murrah Paratrooper R2, and Montanna Elevation. Black Tara co-principal Brad Kupsch said this year’s offering was balanced throughout, with quality in every bull. “Lot 5, Black Tara Upload U57 by Schiffelbein Showman, is up there with some of the most well-muscled Angus bulls bred at Tara,” he said. Second in the Angus catalogue, the Sudlow family, of Kapari Angus in Northampton, will offer 32 bulls. Kapari stud co-principal Tony Sudlow said a feature bull would be lot 19, Kapari New Ground U64, sired by Landfall New Ground N90. “The New Ground bloodline has been one of the most sought-after in Australia,” he said. “Like his sire, U64 combines impressive phenotype with outstanding EBVs that excel in carcase quality and foot structure — with Powerpoint on his dam side, he has genuine sire potential.” David and Kim Topham, of Coomberdale, will offer 12 of their well-bred Cookalabi Angus bulls. Their line-up includes good temperaments and sound structure. “Over the years, we have also placed a strong emphasis on fertility and milk production in our stud females, in addition to ease of calving and good feet,” David said. “We have been recording with Angus Breedplan since the early 1980s.” From the Limousin catalogue, the Kupsch family, of Allanooka, will offer nine exceptionally consistent bulls. Mr Kupsch said the first two Limousins into the ring would be heterozygous black, and homozygous poll sires that showed great length, depth and width. “The lead bull, lot 62 Tara Usman U95 has great birth-to-growth EBV spread suitable for heifer matings,” he said. “The first of the Apricot Limousins, lot 65 Tara Uri U83, is a real powerhouse — top one per cent for growth, soft as butter, and bred from Tara royalty in Tara K29 (Xtractor). “The depth runs throughout the Tara catalogue this year.” The Stickland family, of Woronyne Limousin stud in Wongan Hills, will offer three Limousin bulls from two sires including W Nemo 17 for lots 72 and 73, and W Pedro P12 for lot 74. Bradford Cattle Co will offer two Black Simmental bulls including BCC Unstoppable, sired by Hobbs Renowned Merch, and BCC Upgrade, sired by BCC Missile Soo. The Stickland family of the Wongan Hills-based Mungatta Murray Grey stud will be offering 10 bulls at Gingin. Their line-up includes five sons of homebred sire Mungatta Upper Class R24, including lead bull lot 77 Mungatta XL Class U81. Mungatta stud co-principal John Stickland said the sons of R24 were first drops of the sire to be offered for auction at Gingin. “There is a good selection that have structural correctness of this sire,” he said. Other sires represented include Lindsay Metallic M139, Mungatta Uranium R44, M Ultimo R37, and Mighty Leroy.