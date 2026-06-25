The Clifton family are literally running in the black at their Gingin-based cattle farming properties, maintaining a herd of 200-strong Angus breeders and carrying on a family tradition that goes back to the 1860s. Shane and Angela Clifton and their adult children are holding the traditional values learnt from past descendants to run a productive beef enterprise on sustainable pasture management. “We carry on with trialled and tested proven farming practises, using the knowledge of those before us,” Angela said. Her parents Vince and Emily Murray, who remain active on the farm, are a rich source of family history that is encouraging their sixth-generation grandchildren Shahni and Jarrod Clifton to follow in their ancestral footsteps. “My 90-year-old grandfather alongside my beautiful grandmother have managed to turn sand dunes into productive cattle country,” Shahni said. “My brother Jarrod is an incredible young man, sharing my passion for livestock and I love working alongside his gorgeous wife Raqia.” She said the soils vary with the original homestead property Boobabbie located near the coast at Caraban that’s made up of poor banksia and limestone country while the property near the town of Gingin contains a heavier soil makeup. Angela said they don’t grow crops for any rotational advantage, and care was taken not to overgraze the land bare by always maintaining protected vegetation coverage on the soils. “We grow diverse pastures that work best for our cattle including several varieties of clovers and a naturally grown base of blue lupins,” she said. “We’re trying to hold the soil with couch grasses and establishing clovers, serradellas and rye grasses on the heavier country. She said cattle had always been the mainstay beginning with their pioneering ancestors that cleared the land more than 160 years ago. “They bred dairy-cross Shorthorns before moving on to Herefords and then a Red Angus cross Hereford herd,” Angela said. “In the mid-1980s, we began running Murray Greys — they were and have always been our preference breed, able to calf down earlier with their heat resistance grey coats.” It was market pressure that drove the Cliftons to run Black Angus and they secured their first bull in 2004 to put over the Murray Grey cows. “From then we weaned out our Murray Greys and now run a pure Angus herd, but we had to start calving later about mid-March,” Angela said. “We found out that the Angus suffer too much in the heat, if a calf drops in 40-degree heat, there is much more stress than a grey. “Heat stress is a big factor that should be looked at a bit closer, particularly at the other end when calves are in feedlots. “All credit to the Angus though with great marketing behind the breed, we are benefiting extremely from its genetic progression and current prices couldn’t be better.” They use mostly Monterey and Coonamble genetics and select bulls on early growth, structural soundness and temperament. Steer calves are marketed mid-October at about 300kg to a grazier, who backgrounds for the feedlot trade. They select a top line of heifers as replacement breeders.