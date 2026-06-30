Three places remain for a Wheatbelt initiative designed to help sheep producers gain access to premium markets. Expressions of interest are open until July 15 for places in the two-year, $3 million green sheep project. The project aims to measure the environmental impact of sheep to implement practical, on-farm solutions to futureproof the WA sheep sector. Soil scientist specialist and project manager Professor Aram Ali said the trial could give sheep producers the practical tools and knowledge to respond to climate pressures. The Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management project team would provide a range of on-farm tests, valued at about $10,000, such as soil samples and ground-cover measurements, including pasture composition, pasture recovery rate, and biomass assessments. “The objectives will be focused on improving grazing and pasture management, document natural capital and set the guidelines in making more informed decisions for the future,” he said. “For participating farmers, the green sheep project provides practical, data-driven support to measure and benchmark on-farm environmental performance, particularly soil health, ground cover and emissions-related indicators. “Producers will receive scientific-based insights to improve grazing management and productivity, while also being able to verify and demonstrate their sustainability credentials and manage natural capital.” Professor Ali said this would position them to meet increasing supply chain and market expectations, including access to premium and climate-smart markets. The green sheep project was formed through discussions from natural resource management organisations across Australia and was funded by the Natural Heritage Trust and the Federal Government. It was rolled out through the national green sheep project initiative, and its delivery partners include regional group Wheatbelt NRM WA. Application submission forms are to reach Wheatbelt NRM by Wednesday, July 15, or contact Professor Ali at aali@wheatbeltnrm.org.au or 0418 388 710. To find out more, view wheatbeltnrm.org.au/projects/green-sheep-project.