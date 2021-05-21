Hope springs eternal at Coolina Cattle Holding Yards

Numbers are down but hopes are up at Coolina Cattle Holding Yards, at Narngulu, where last year’s dryer-than-average seasonal conditions continue to bite.

The number of cattle destined for live export markets through the holding yards has fallen dramatically this financial year.

Just 16,000 cattle have passed through the yards since July 1, with the total figure expected to be well down on the 41,000 that passed through in 2019-20.

But hopes are up that numbers could increase in coming months after plentiful, recent rainfall gave WA pastoralists renewed confidence and optimism.

Coolina Cattle Holding Yards manager Simon Broad said the lower numbers were “purely seasonal” after a string of dry seasons saw pastoralists reduce stock numbers.

“It’s purely a seasonal situation, with dry conditions up north reducing stock numbers,” he said.

“Since the March rain event across the State, some pastoralists have decided to retain what stock they had.

“These cattle are only held for a short time at Coolina, with the many destined for live export shipping or feedlots.”

Mr Broad said the majority of cattle held at the yards came from the Gascoyne, Pilbara and Murchison, with only minor numbers from the Goldfields and the Geraldton area.

He said while numbers through the yards had been reduced, there was optimism that cattle numbers would rebuild with improved seasonal conditions.

“When the cattle start moving again, we will be here,” Mr Broad said.

Camera Icon The Coolina Cattle Holding Yards. Credit: Bob Garnant

Nutrien Livestock Geraldton and Carnarvon agent Leon Goad said live export numbers had been reduced on the back of dry conditions in northern parts of WA.

“Pastoralists took advantage of demand from the Eastern States with many sold into that market,” he said.

“It is expected cattle numbers will increase with the recent rain events and we should see numbers pick up in September.”

Nutrien Livestock Geraldton agent Richard Keach said pastoralists would be looking to retain females and put extra weight into their sale cattle with improved seasonal rainfall.

Mr Broad said the yards were unscathed after cyclone Seroja left a trail of devastation through the Mid West on April 11.

“We were lucky,” he said.

The 28ha yards were built by Robert and Jacky Power in 1999.

The couple ran the 8500 head, licensed facility until March 2011.

The Powers’ daughter, Dale Hill Power, took over the management of the yards and employed Simon Broad as manager of the facility.

Ms Hill Power said the Coolina Cattle Holding Yards operated as The Power Feedlot Trust until the family sold the site to a Perth businessman last August.

“It was bittersweet with the sale of this facility,” she said.

“The Power family were very proud of what Dad built.”