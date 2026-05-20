Cattle Australia has proposed and formed a committee to undertake a review of the cattle transaction levy — the first of its kind in 20 years. A committee was appointed in February to oversee the review of the levy. It has not been comprehensively reviewed since 2006 despite major changes to production systems, biosecurity risks, market conditions, and industry expectations. The first paper into the review found the current system inflexible to changes and events, identified the need for more regular reviews of the levy system, the possibility for additional levy schemes, and expanded capability of industry representation. Grass-fed cattle producers across the country pay a $5 per head levy at the point of sale, which is then divided by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and distributed to Meat and Livestock Australia, Animal Health Australia, and the National Residue Survey. Committee chair Bryce Camm said the review was an opportunity to gather industry input, and urged stakeholders to make submissions. “The $5 levy underpins critical investment for producers and the broader supply chain, generating around $75 million per year from our grass-fed cattle sector, within an industry with a gross value of production close to $19 billion — so we’re keen to hear where it can deliver the greatest value into the future,” he said. “This paper is the first of several industry consultation and engagement activities planned for the review, including an economic analysis report, stakeholder surveys, and in-person and online events. “We encourage levy payers and stakeholders to read the discussion paper and share their views to ensure CTL arrangements remain transparent and deliver clear value.” The first discussion paper into the review — released on May 15 — said an increase to the current levy was not “necessarily required”, but some cost tensions required evaluation to ensure a balance in services and activities. “While changes may be recommended by the committee, these are unlikely to be limited to the funds collected but are also likely to include recommendations for systemic reform, within the parameters set out in the guidelines and enabled through regulation and legislation,” it said. The paper found the existing system’s perceived inflexibility hampered government and industry responses to events such as biosecurity breaches and outbreaks — such as lumpy skin disease and foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia. It said the outbreaks and management — which occurred outside of planned budget cycles — became heavily dependent on additional government investment instead of industry funds. “There have been historical instances in which events have occurred in the industry that have presented structural challenges within the current operating environment of the red meat sector, with industry’s ability to deal with them being severely limited by the onus of these regulatory and policy requirements,” the paper said. The paper outlined the need for more regular and frequent reviews of the levy to provide a “health check” to the system — suggestions of levy review frequency is one part of the feedback the committee seeks. Submissions on the levy close on June 12. They can be sent to ctl.secretariat@cattleaustralia.com.au.