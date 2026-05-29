The MacLachlan family is carving up its dynastic empire as succession is carried out, with more than 1 million hectares of South Australian aggregated pastoral land to hit the market this month. Comprising three stations in Commonwealth Hill, Mobella, and Bulgunnia in SA’s far north pastoral zone, the aggregation has the capacity to carry 83,300 head of sheep across 1,289,700ha. Commonwealth Hill spans 553,100ha, while Mobella spans 426,600ha, and Bulgunnia covers 310,000ha — a total of 53,333 Merinos are offered across the three stations. Jumbuck Pastoral is one of the largest livestock enterprises, owning stations across Australia in SA, WA, and NSW. MacLachlan siblings Airlie, Jock, Islay, Brooke, and Callum said they will transition from a family-owned portfolio of pastoral assets to independent sibling-run enterprises. Airlie said the siblings were grateful to their parents for the opportunity to play their role in Australian agriculture’s future. “Now, it’s time to make sure we can do the same not just for our children but for future generations to come,” she said. Elders Real Estate chief executive Tom Russo said the aggregation offer was a rare opportunity as sheepmeat exports grew globally. “This represents a rare opportunity to acquire Australia’s largest contiguous sheep station aggregation during a period of unprecedented growth in demand for quality Australian fibre and protein,” he said. “These assets offer exposure to globally relevant production. “Global sheepmeat export volumes have grown faster than overall production over the last decade, resulting in rising reliance on international trade and reinforcing Australia’s role as a key exporter.” It will be offered as a whole, and in parts, on a walk-in, walk-out basis, and includes a significant Merino flock. Callum said the siblings had worked hard together in undertaking a “deep succession planning process”. “We’re acutely mindful of honouring our wonderful family heritage, while also ensuring the next generations have an opportunity to play a role, both now and well into the future,” he said. Mr Russo said Elders anticipated offers from domestic and international large private and corporate investors, as a result of the strategic outcomes available from the scale of the enterprise. “Having said that, we will be running a flexible expression of interest process that will accommodate bids on single stations or the entire aggregation, thereby providing the opportunity for a large range of interested parties to participate in the process,” he said. The aggregation forms part of a wide portfolio of pastoral assets acquired across the country by Jumbuck over years of “sustained investment”. “The division to divest some of that portfolio is clearly one that is not taken lightly in the context of such a storied and much-admired dynasty,” Mr Russo said. “That said, the time has come to undertake this restructure and set the platform for the next chapter of that story.”