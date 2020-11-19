thewest.com.au

KATANNING SALE REPORT

Countryman
Katanning Regional Saleyards.
Camera IconKatanning Regional Saleyards. Credit: Countryman

Wednesday, November 18

Yarding: 18,918

Change: +5855

Lamb: 6918

Change: +1918

Sheep: 12,000

Change: +3937

Katanning Regional Saleyards penned 18,918 sheep and lambs on Wednesday, November 18.

The yarding was again dominated by mature sheep with heavy ewes gaining $4 topping the sale at $187 closely followed by heavy wethers which sold to $185/head.

Trade weight new season lambs topped at $160/head while light weight lambs to graziers eased on quality and demand.

New season light weight lambs sold from $15 to $78/head.

New season lambs including Merinos saw air freight weights under 16kg sell from $85 to $120 to processors and from $70 to $119 to feeder buyers whilst live export paid to $102/head.

Lambs under 18kg cwt made from $105 to $127 to processors whilst feeders sold from $114 to $132 and live export sales made from $112 to $131/head.

Trade weight lambs sold from $120 to $160 and a small selection of heavy lambs made from $150 to $160/head.

Young hogget wethers returned from $90 to $174 for the heavier weights while stores and lighter weights sold from $70 to $120/head.

Young Merino ewes sold to processors from $50 to $162 while restocker paid from $59 to $152/head depending on frame and quality.

Heavy mutton prices gained with processor demand while the light weight stores eased by $10 to $20/head.

Heavy ewes over 24kg cwt sold from $125 to $187 while medium weight and good boning ewes eased on last week to sell from $95 to $135/head.

Light weight ewes sold from $50 poor conditioned ewes up to $110/head carrying a fleece to processors.

Heavy mature wethers lifted to sell from $127 to $185 while medium weights eased, to sell from $111 to $119/head. .

Rams eased with heavy younger rams selling to processors from $50 to $60 as live export paid from $50 to $70 for young light weight rams.

Mature stores sold from $10 to $50/head. Ram lambs made from $35 to $170 depending on weights.

