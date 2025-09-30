Kimberley cattle producers are breathing a sigh of relief after the $55 million dollar sale of Yeeda Pastoral Company came one step closer to success following a Supreme Court appeal dismissal. Yeeda’s meat-processing facility, the Kimberley Meat Company, was the only abattoir in northern WA but shut down in February 2024 due to high cattle prices, a shortage of supply, and damage from major floods in 2023. Former chief executive Jack Burton said the need for an abattoir in the Kimberley still remained — with many pastoralists faced with sending their cattle thousands of kilometres for slaughter or to Broome, Wyndham or Perth for export. “The reason we built it hasn’t gone away,” Mr Burton said. “The need for the Kimberley to have a facility, versus carting cattle 2500kms away is, on all levels, essential. “The whole idea of transporting slaughter cattle that far when there’s a facility here basically sitting in mothballs waiting to go — it’s quite cruel.” YPC was plunged into voluntary administration in February 2024, with about $103m in debt, before a $55m deal was proposed in August last year to sell YPC to the Canadian Government-backed TLP4 Australian Holdings — a subsidiary of AIMCo. The move into administration came while KMC was under the spotlight by WA’s environmental regulator for reports of alleged cattle deaths and illegal dumping of abattoir waste. AIMCo struck a deed of company arrangement to buy Yeeda’s assets out of administration, including the 475,000ha Yeeda Station and its export-accredited abattoir, as well as Mt Jowlaenga Station and eight residential properties in the Kimberley. Mr Burton said he held little concern about the purchase of the company by a foreign buyer — that the need for a functioning abattoir in the Kimberley, likely to be staffed by locals, outweighed a mothballed facility. “As long as they’re good sort of members of the pastoral and agricultural community here, I think that the issue you have is you need someone that’s got very deep pockets to operate that abattoir . . . and sustainably operate it,” he said. “The reality is to get someone in that space that can run that abattoir, they need two things; one is they need to underwrite it with the supply of cattle themselves, and second they need great, big, deep pockets to basically get it going — and then to also have the ups and downs of the beef industry. “The reality is that probably excludes more potential Australian purchasers or investors. “If these guys do what we’re hoping they’ll do — which is get the place up and running and give us an alternative outlet for our slaughter cattle up here — I think it can only be a good thing.” Anna Plains Station owner David Stoate viewed the abattoir’s potential reopening as a positive source of marketing for Kimberley pastoralists. “You want as many marketing options as you can have — if it were open people would definitely use it,” he said. “It’s not just the cost it’s the convenience as well.” Mr Stoate said he currently sent cattle to abattoirs throughout the State, as far as Harvey in the South West, at great cost, as well as exporting through Broome Port. He said foreign ownership was “not front of mind” for pastoralists in the Kimberley. “Most people up here would be happy with anyone running it,” he said. “That’s not really front of mind really . . . especially in the north, foreign ownership has always been around.” Mr Burton said he was “pretty keen” for KMC to begin operations again and expressed his surprise at the speed the appeal was dealt with. “It’s fairly much our legacy, so we’re pretty keen to see it all happening again,” he said. “From a Kimberley perspective we’ve lost that facility for another year — 2025 was basically a write-off because of the appeal process. “Had it all gone through it, I think it might have been operating this year with a bit of luck.”