A new generation of Merino seedstock breeders is using objective measurements to benchmark by validation of dollars per hectare. Ongerup-based Kohat stud co-principal Rivers Hyde, 28, discovered what today’s modern Merino needs to look like. “After running the stud for eight years, I’ve seen the seasons vary from a driest year on record to one of the wettest years,” he said. “With seasons trending with more extremities, the challenge is to breed a Merino that will perform in all seasons and able to handle all conditions. “A Merino that is robust and can produce twins and maintain wool cut in a tough year.” Mr Hyde said a robust animal allowed him to budget on weaning two good lambs and cutting 6kg of wool year in, year out to whatever season was thrown at his production system. He said sheep production numbers needed to stack up with the cropping enterprise. “We are achieving more than 110 per cent lambing with a plus average wool cut and good growth in our weaned lambs that are saleable as suckers,” Mr Hyde said. “With dual-purpose sheep breeding, something always has to give in the balance of production of both wool and meat. “Our sheep are maintaining an average wool cut, but we have really loaded up with fat, muscle, reproduction, and growth, which allows us to run more sheep per hectare.” Mr Hyde said he fed less grain over summer and autumn which allowed him to set up the seven-month-old ewe lambs for joining. He said the stud’s production achievements were made possible through Merinoselect’s Australian Sheep Breeding Values data feedback. “These ASBVs allow us to move breeding objectives at a rapid rate by measuring every lamb born to get the best accurate data,” Mr Hyde said. “We are breeding a low-input sheep that requires less maintenance and appeals to the new generation of sheep farmers governed by dollars per hectare. “This is where the whole industry needs to head towards.” Mr Hyde said the industry was also facing shearing and farm staff shortages. “I honestly believe we tick all the boxes — our sheep are loaded up with positive YFat, muscle, and growth, allowing lambs to be hung-up at 18 weeks of age,” he said. “We have been selecting for plain bodied sheep for many years which the shearers prefer. “These types of sheep are always in good condition and present massive labour savings.” Mr Hyde said all the Kohat ewes were pregnancy scanned, and empties were recorded and sold. “Our stud sheep are run hard, and this often finds the stud ewes on the lesser pastures,” he said. “The rams don’t live in sheds or on a feeder — management is the same throughout the mob. “That’s why identifying the twin-raised lambs is so important, so they don’t get punished after data collection.” Kohat’s ram sale will be held on-property on September 16 interfaced with AuctionsPlus for online bidding. The rams can be viewed on video via the AuctionsPlus website two weeks before the sale