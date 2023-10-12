Four Orrvale Poll Dorset rams shared in the $2400 equal top-price at the Kojonup Breeders Triple S Ram Sale, when buyers swooped on meat sheep stud and terminal rams for prime lamb production. The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Livestock on October 4 and offered a total of 195 rams from four studs with 167 rams sold for and average price of $1106. The three breed line-up included 135 Poll Dorset rams including 85 from the Orrvale stud and 49 from the Glencraobhand Amberley stud, plus 37 Suffolk rams from the Karinya stud and 25 Texel rams from the JimJan stud. Kojonup-based Orrvale stud principals Felicity Hallett and George Pearce offering of 85 Poll Dorset rams resulted in 68 sold to the equal top of $2400 four times and an average price of $1261. The equal top-priced buyers included Pip Crook, who trades as Coolangatta Enterprises in Jingalup. Ms Crook, who had been buying Orrvale rams for five years, selected the 115kg Orrvale 018 as her top pick that measured the highest TCP of 154.74. She secured a total of seven Orrvale rams for an average price of $1757 to put over Dohne ewes in her family’s 1000 head cross-breeding program. “I was selecting for good conformation plus above-average weaning weight and eye muscle depth,” Ms Crook said. First-time Orrvale ram buyer Doug Corker, of Waka Doo Poll Dorset stud in Boyup Brook, paid $2400 for the 106kg Orrvale 085. Mr Corker was looking for outcross genetics in his selection to compliment his family’s stud flock to produce sale rams. “I’ve been breeding 52 years and this was the 50th new sire to be infused into the stud,” he said. Also securing a 106kg Orrvale ram for $2400, was eight-year client Matt Nield, who trades as Blackwood Grazing in Karridale. Mr Nield said he ran the Poll Dorset rams over Angenup blood Merino ewes producing 22kg dressed weight lambs at between three and four months of age. He secured a total of nine Orrvale rams for an average price of $1522. Long-time Orrvale buyers Tony and Christine Stewart also paid $2400 for their top pick and added three more rams to their shopping list to avearage $2075. The couple run the Poll Dorset rams over Merino ewes. Ms Hallett said she was very pleased with the sale result and the line-up of rams offered. “We offered a quality line-up of rams sired by Shirlee Downs’ sires that were selected from good Australian Sheep Breeding Values with attention of excellent growth rates and length of bodies,” she said. Also offering a line-up of 49 Poll Dorset rams with all sold was Gary Mitchell, of Glencraobh and Amberley stud at Kojonup. Mr Mitchell’s offering of Shirlee Downs sired rams reached a top-price of $2000, as sold to Yarrabin Enterprises, and an average price of $1045. “The sale went better than expected, thanks to all the purchasers and supporters,” he said. Mr Mitchell donated the charity ram that sold for $1000 to Kojonup account MJ & L Mathwin, with all proceed donated to prostrate research though the local Lions Club. Regular vendors Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin of Karinya Suffolk stud in Boyup Brook, offered 37 rams with 27 sold to a top of $2000 twice with both of those rams sold to Ashley Maiolo, of Rocky Ridge stud in Narrogin. Ms Maiolo said the 116kg Karinya 2167 had a well-balanced muscle pattern and the 115kg Karinya 2160 had good figures to put over her recent new addition of Kalinda ewes that were purchased from Mat and Denise Mitsopoulos, of Boyanup, who dispersed their stud. Mr Philipps, who realised an average price of $1007/head for his family’s sale rams, said he was pleased with the result considering the seasonal challenges. “We exceeded our expectations and it was good to see a few stud rams sold,” he said. Boyup Brook-based Jim and Jan Glover, of JimJan Texel stud offered 24 rams with 23 sold to a top of $2400 sold to Ellen Walker and Andrew de-Gruchy, of Beverly-based Warranine Park. Ms Walker secured four Texel rams for an average price of $1750 to use in a cross-breeding program. Mr Glover said he was very pleased that all but one ram sold and that his family’s reserve interbreed ram from the Perth Royal Show found a new home. Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said the top line of rams from each stud sold well. “There was some great examples from each breed that were made up of big frames and backed by figures,” he said. “The evenness of the rams reflected in the top prices paid and there was a healthy average price over the whole catalogue.”