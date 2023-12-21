A lack of suitable labour is stifling growth at Corrigin’s small but essential meat processing plant and butcher’s shop — because too many applicants are failing drug tests.

The Butcher’s Block and meatworks manager Cameron Brechin has been seeking new staff to process more meat to fill orders faster, but cited a labour shortage caused by potential staff “failing drug tests” as the main obstacle.

Mr Brechin has been manager at the store since 2020 after completing a meat inspector’s course in 2018 and learning the ropes under different managers for two years.

He said the demand for locally sourced and processed pork, beef and sheepmeat meant “orders are booked up to February” but with a shortage of staff he could only “put through so much a week”.

Camera Icon The Butcher's Block manager Cameron Brechin. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Brechin said The Butcher’s Block had to close its doors two days a week while the staff moved to the local abattoir to process the meat, which included “contract kills and orders to Perth”, as well as enough to cater for local demand through the shop.

He said this meant the store wasn’t selling all week long, resulting in less income for the business, while the meatworks was also being underused.

“The most important thing is that we offer a consistent price and quality in our products,” he said.

Both sites are part of a vertically integrated business owned by Beverley-based Black Label Berkshire pig farmer Linton Batt.

Mr Brechin said he had a skeleton crew running the operation, including one butcher’s apprentice, Dominic Matthews, who hoped to complete his training by the end of 2024, and Mr Batt’s in-laws Peter and Sue Lee, who ”should be retired”.

“Peter has tried to retire three times but he’s still here,” he said.

“We haven’t got anyone to replace him.”

Camera Icon Awards won by Linton Batt and The Butchers Block at the Perth Royal Show in 2023. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Brechin has worked in the business for 10 years, finishing his apprenticeship and learning the different aspects of the job, which has prepared him for management.

“Day-to-day not much has changed (becoming manager),” he said.

“I’ve got extra responsibilities and picked up additional work during the day, including taking orders and dealing with customer complaints, overseeing quality assurance, as well as sales and advertising.

“The biggest bonus of the job is I only have Linton above me and we can plan ahead and resolve concerns and issues easier.”

Camera Icon The Butcher's Block, Corrigin, team includes Peter Lee, manager Cameron Brechin, apprentice Dominic Matthews and Sue Lee. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Brechin hopes to complete a certificate IV in training and assessment in the near future so employees can complete courses in-house because he said it was “hard to get someone to assess staff” three hours from Perth.

The country butcher is fighting for its life, with towns such as Wyalkatchem, Bruce Rock, Merredin and Hyden recently losing their local butcher’s shops.

Wylie Community Meats made the “very hard decision” to close its doors in December last year after a six-year battle by the community to keep it open.