Lamb remains on the loved list

WA lamb prices continue to be very well supported at current levels.

Hook prices were generally unchanged last week, but feedlot prices have edged higher this week.

Glenpadden Farms in Kojonup is bidding 330¢ for 40kg-plus crossbred lambs and 310¢c for 42+kg Merino lambs, up 10-20¢ on last week.

On the east coast, a lot of buyers have locked in supplies for the Christmas period with forward contracts.

Thomas Foods’ on-farm forward contract at 325¢ for second cross lambs and 320¢ for first cross lambs was still active last week, but expected to close this week.

The wool market finished the week lower again with the EMI finishing down 6 to 1144¢ and 10 per cent of bales were passed in.

Goat markets were unchanged again, and Beaufort River (WA) held at 785¢/kg.

East coast depot prices remain around 400¢, depending on weight and size.

Cattle markets took a bit of a hammering. Teys prices declined on multiple occasions.

Generally speaking, it lowered grass-fed prices by 30¢ and grain-fed prices by 20¢.

Wingham lowered its prices by 5 to 15¢. A lot of the east coast space is booked out for the remainder of the year, and bookings are now for January.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (c/kg or $/head):

WA feedlots: British feeder steers 420cc.

East coast processor prices: 100- day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 670¢, heifers 665¢. Grass fed: steers 635¢, heifers 630¢. Cows 585¢. Bulls 480¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 455¢, Black Angus British X: 440¢, Wagyu X Angus: 610¢c.

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers and bulls 355¢, bulls 345¢, heifers 310¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 410¢.

NSW restocker orders: Angus heifers (350kg) $1500.China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kg, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1200.

