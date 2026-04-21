A trip from the Mid West has paid off for Bonegilla Grazing’s Trevor Kanny, who secured the top Charolais bulls at the annual Liberty yearling bull sale at Toodyay on April 16. Mr Kanny has a family operation across four properties near Walkaway, which includes about 250 head of Angus and Santa Gertrudis, along with Dorpers and grain. The family are long-term clients of Borello Beef, having sold direct to the family business for the past 18 years. Mr Kanny paid $18,000 for Liberty War Acres X75E, a March-2025 drop by Liberty Unlikley Hero U106E and from Liberty Tahoe T46E. The bull ranked in the top one per cent for carcase weight, 400-day growth, and domestic terminal index, and the top 7 per cent for 600-day growth and eye-muscle area. He also secured the second top-priced Charolais in Liberty Wizzard of Oz W48E, by Palgrove Nullarbor and from Liberty Rockstar, for $12,000. The March-2025 drop ranked in the top one per cent for 200, 400, and 600-day growth, top 2 per cent in the domestic terminal index and the northern maternal index, and top 5 per cent for carcase weight. Mr Kanny favoured both bulls’ conformation and structure. The top-priced Shorthorn, Liberty Woodstock W22, sold for $16,000 with the stud retaining a semen share. It was a mixed result for the Yost family, with 17 of 31 Charolais averaging $7352 and eight of 13 Shorthorns averaging $5813. Stud principal Kevin Yost said the clearance was not a surprise, but the top end of the draft sold better than expected. “We definitely knew we weren’t going to get that sort of 100 per cent clearance moment . . . prices were probably better than what I was expecting anyway,” he said. “Even with the Shorthorns, that was ok — we’re still reasonably new in the Shorthorn game.” Another four bulls sold afterwards and Mr Yost was confident the remaining bulls would sell by June. Buyers came from York, Mingenew and Tasmania, with some online bidders also operating.