After six years overseeing WA’s only export accredited pork processing facility, Linley Valley Pork general manager Peter Spackman has resigned from the company.

Mr Spackman resigned in mid October and is expected to continue in the role until the end of November while an internal and external search is undertaken to identify a replacement.

Camera Icon Craig Mostyn Group meat and livestock general manager Peter Spackman. Credit: Supplied/LinkedIn / RegionalHUB

Craig Mostyn Group (the parent company of Linley Valley Pork) chief executive Wayne Crofts said Mr Spackman had made a significant contribution to the company during his tenure.

“Under Peter’s guidance, Linley Valley Pork successfully navigated the devastating effects of COVID and implemented significant efficiency and safety improvements to the processing business which will benefit the company and WA’s pork industry for many years to come,” Mr Crofts said.

Ms Spackman said resigning was not an easy decision to make, particularly as it has been “such an honour to collaborate” with the Linley Valley team and “bring various initiatives to fruition”.

“It has been an incredible journey filled with both challenges and triumphs, and I am grateful for every experience,” he said.