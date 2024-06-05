Regional leaders fear WA farming communities will be plunged into “catastrophe” from people leaving the sheep industry after live exports are banned in 2028, saying four years is woefully inadequate to expand onshore processing capacity.

They claim the time frame is not enough to fix the processing sector’s workforce shortages or address the lack of regional housing — major roadblocks an independent panel warned must be overcome if the sheep industry is to adjust.

A report by the panel, which was tasked with advising the Albanese Government on how to end the trade, predicted if the WA flock stays at the current level of about 12 million head, up to two million more sheep may need to be processed annually.

Camera Icon Agriculture market analyst and Episode Three founder Matt Dalgleish. Credit: Adam Poulsen / Countryman

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

Episode Three analyst Matt Dalgleish agreed four years was nowhere near enough time to adequately increase sheep and lamb throughput, let alone fix the worker shortage.

The market analysis service, which does not support the phase-out, was commissioned by the Government to provide industry data and information to the panel.

Episode Three advocated for a time frame of up to 12 years to allow for things like farm enterprise change trials, expansion to processing capacity and market development.

“It’s not something that can happen in such a short period of time,” Mr Dalgleish said.

“You need to be able to do the appropriate adjustments through the supply chain . . . and what I fear is going to happen in WA, because of the shortage in time frame and lack of ability to make the transition properly, people are just going to get out.”

The report indicated there was a “profitable” future in the boxed meat trade, but a failure to expand WA’s processing capacity in time would diminish confidence in the industry.

This would cause more people to leave sheep farming and WA’s flock size to shrink, triggering a knock-on effect in the whole agriculture industry and country communities.

THE WORKFORCE SHORTAGE

In 2018, the Australian Meat Processing Corporation estimated about 60 per cent of meat processing plants were operating at or below 90 per cent capacity, because of livestock and workforce shortages.

The 2022 Skills Priority List also showed nationwide shortages of slaughterers, meat inspectors, meat boners and slicers, and an AMPC survey from the same year identified 2802 vacancies in the industry, with the largest number being in the boning room and on the slaughter floor.

Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said it was hard to predict how many more workers would be needed to support expanded processing capacity.

He said this was mainly because there was a lack of “actual data” on how sheep producers responded to gauge how much more stock may need to be processed.

“We will certainly need more people in WA facilities but putting a number on it is very difficult this far out,” he said.

The report pointed to several issues inhibiting growth of the processing industry’s workforce, which included regional WA’s working age population.

From 2017 to 2021, the total working age population growth in the Great Southern was 2.2 per cent, while the Wheatbelt declined by 2 per cent and the Mid West saw smaller growth of 0.8 per cent, according to the Regional Australia Institute.

Professor Alan Duncan of the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre said these figures were not expected to rise substantially by 2028, and pointed to the Centre of Population forecast, which predicted an increase of 5600 working age men and 3800 working age women across regional WA over the next five years.

Professor Duncan said this would be a “relatively low” growth in productive labour force.

The report also flagged worker retention as an issue in Australia’s processing industry, both because of things such as repetitive manual labour, and the competition that the resource and mining sector poses in regional areas.

Annual workforce turnover rates in the meat processing industry range from 37 to 90 per cent, with an average of 58 per cent, according to AMPC.

Professor Duncan said there was a number of ways employers could increase retention in the processing industry, such as promoting opportunities for career progression, exploring potential for automation in certain jobs, and rewarding increases to productivity and efficiency in remuneration.

“These are potentially some sort of solutions that processing businesses could engage in, but it’s an uphill task when there is such a dominant and high-paying sector (like resources and mining),” Professor Duncan said.

IMMIGRATION “NECESSARY”

Unions and processors said migration would be a “necessary part” in addressing workforce challenges, because of WA’s own worker shortage.

The report noted there needed to be a “stable, long-term workforce” as opposed to a heavy rotation of temporary migration workers.

The processing industry already uses visa pathways for its workforce, however, raised concerns with the panel about the “lengthy and complex” processes for getting migrant workers into Australia.

Some processors called the time required to secure migrant workers and bring in their families as “excessive”.

The report made several recommendations for the Government to encourage worker immigration pathways, including allocating a high priority to the meat processing industry to accelerate processing of skilled visa applicants, and to work with affected regions to establish designated area migration agreements.

The Government supported these recommendations in its official response to the report.

The panel also recommended the Government consider increasing WA’s allocation through the skilled migration program, which was left as “noted”.

When asked by Countryman about planned initiatives to encourage permanent migration, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt simply referred to the Government’s existing migration strategy.

The lack of affordable housing was identified as a “compounding factor” inhibiting the processing industry’s labour supply, an issue the report said must be rectified before May 2028.

Professor Duncan said the Government had laid out a national target of 1.2 million new dwellings across Australia over the next five years, which would mean WA would need 25,000 new dwelling units annually, and regional WA would need 5000 or more dwellings every year over the next five years to meet the quota.

He said Australia’s average annual builds since 2019 totalled 14,000, leaving the Government “well short” of the required housing target.

“That’s going to really have to lift if we are going to meet the sort of demands required for housing in regional areas,” he said.

“Bottom line, there’s a massive housing crisis in WA and in regional areas. We can see that crisis reflected in just a lack of availability and increasingly unaffordable options for workers seeking to come to the State.”

Camera Icon Kristy D'Aprile in her new chair in the Katanning offices. Credit: Harry Grigson / Great Southern Herald

Katanning shire president Kristy D’Aprile said her town was in a housing crisis, and she saw no “quick-fix” solutions.

She said if the Government had “no appetite” to listen to rural communities demanding to keep the live sheep trade, it must invest in more support, both by helping farmers and through things such as additional housing.

“How do they (processors) make investment into a processing plant if they’ve got nowhere to house their employees? It just doesn’t equate,” she said.

“It’s a very one-dimensional announcement that has very little consideration to the whole chain of activity and support that sits around the live export industry.”

Ms D’Aprile said she recently attended the Albany Chamber of Commerce and Industry investment symposium, and representatives from across the Great Southern did not know how the housing crisis would be solved.

“No one there has the answers,” she said. “There are no answers to solve our housing problem, and there’s certainly no quick wins evidence for us to address that.”