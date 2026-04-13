A long-running heifer competition will again take place this week, giving entrants a chance to learn from one another and share ideas. The 42nd Gingin Heifer Competition will take place on April 16, with about 10 competitors exhibiting 18 pens of four 2025-drop heifers of any breed. The first meeting point will begin at 10am at Alan, Margaret, and Sean Greenwell’s Bullrush Farms in Gingin at the end of Wallering Road. Judge Jim McGregor, the former co-principal of Kojonup-based Ardcairnie Angus with wife Pam, said he was looking forward to seeing groups of excellent heifers. Competition co-ordinator and Gingin cattle producer David Roe said the event would award an overall winner, with a priority on selecting sound future breeders, with points allocated to temperament, structural soundness, femininity, carcase quality, and evenness of pen. “It’s not all about winning, it’s a good old-fashioned stickybeak visiting other people’s farms — a day to share innovation and ideas,” he said. “This year, as participants, our family will show our new yards, built with safety, work efficiency, and the ability to provide a comfortable workplace at less than the cost of a new tractor. “The competition allows a comparison of different production systems and an assessment of the potential of future heifer breeders.” Last year, top bragging rights went to the Clifton family with their pen of Angus heifers under judge Ken MacLeay of Blackrock Angus stud, Vasse. Mr Roe said the competition had been judged by a range of prestigious cattlemen over the years. “They all brought something unique to the table and understanding there is no right or wrong decision on the best heifers — there is always something producers can take away that hasn’t been heard before,” he said. “It might be on structure, or management of heifers, or assessing udder development.” Mr Roe’s family, of Benalong Grazing Co in Gingin, have been avid participants since the competition began. He recalled in 1984 when his cattle were picked out for poor leg structure. “They were down on their pasterns and lacked depth of heel,” he said. “We have improved that structure now as a result of constructive criticism.” Mr Roe said past participants had learnt new tricks about assessing a young heifer’s breeding potential in order to be a good, sound cow with longevity. “Producers can select for extreme growth and carcase traits for all the beef in the world, but if a female doesn’t get in calf, that spells problems. On the flip side if they get over fertile, that may cause a lack of carcase in the herd,” he said. “It’s about getting the balance right — calving ease can be selected through Estimated Breeding Values and genomics, but there is also a visual assessment component that is difficult to determine, but there are tricks that old-timers used, and they work. “Many producers are now very much science-based. Most commercial producers use both science and visual assessment, although EBVs are assessing structural soundness with more accuracy now.” Mr Roe said Angus Australia now had 20 EBV trait measurements, making it difficult to tick all the boxes. “This requires selection based on compromises,” he said. “Temperament is a big thing for us. It shows up quickly when you have 40 people show up at the heifer competition. “Quiet cattle give you safety in the yards and enjoyment, and they can get through the abattoir experience without being stressed, which can have a negative impact on MSA grading.” Mr Roe and his three sons Lewis, Will, and Fred run the family’s mixed beef and sheep farm with 930 Angus breeders producing steer calves sold to lotfeeders at seven months at about 320kg. “We have been using fixed-time AI for five years to synchronise mate the 15-month-old heifers on July 1, with autumn calving starting on April 10,” he said. “This sets the heifers up for life, with an on average extra 10 days to get them re-mated — backup bulls for heifers are in for six weeks and cows for nine weeks. “We started scanning for fetal age four years ago for more efficient management decisions.” Mr Roe said he was optimistic demand would remain high for protein, but consumer choices were often affected by challenges outside the industry’s control. “Red meat is not getting any cheaper,” he said. “We love it, but if its not affordable on a weekly basis, the consumer will choose a cheaper protein. “If the Australian dollar stays lower, we can remain competitive for beef exports. Australian farmer are great survivors.” To find out more, contact Mr Roe on 0427 754 059.