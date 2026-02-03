Meat and Livestock Australia launches Rare Medium: 2026 Red Meat Trends project to map consumer trends

A new food service resource to showcase the trends shaping the Australian beef and lamb industries across the country, and globally, has been launched by the nation’s peak livestock regulator. Rare Medium: 2026 Red Meat Trends was launched by Meat and Livestock Australia last month to highlight and explore how consumer trends are shaping the red meat sector. The project was developed in consultation with chefs, industry experts, and producers, identifying six key movements influencing the cooking of red meat. The fluctuating landscape of Australian red meat is captured in the projects digital report — capturing whole carcass utilisation and international flavour mash-ups to signature dish concepts and the boom of snack forward dining. MLA brand content manager Mary-Jane Morse said the expanding boundaries of the red meat sector were highlighted in Rare Medium. “Australian chefs continue to creatively, culturally and technically push boundaries and this year’s Red Meat Trends captures that energy in a really exciting way,” she said. “The 2026 resource highlights how beef and lamb are evolving on menus — from big-flavour snacks to refined luxury cuts and globally-inspired dishes. “Our goal with Rare Medium is always to champion the people, the craft and the stories behind Australian red meat, and these trends are an inspiring reflection of where the industry is heading.” The project maps broader consumer attitudes towards red meat, such as cost of living pressures, high quality protein focuses, sustainability, and trust. Rare Medium: 2026 Red Meat Trends is available online at raremedium.com.au.